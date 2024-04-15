Kazakh President Endorses Law on Women’s Rights and Children’s Safety

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed laws amending penalties for violence against women and children on April 15, reported the Akorda press service.

The President instructed to tighten responsibility for violence against women and children in his addresses to the people of Kazakhstan twice, first in March 2022 and then in September 2023.

In addition to criminalizing domestic violence, the law introduces administrative liability for bullying and cyberbullying of minors. It obliges educational institutions to report crimes involving children to law enforcement agencies.

From now on, the law envisions life imprisonment for individuals convicted of pedophilia and/or the murder of children. Additionally, the amendments to the law establish criminal liability for causing suicide or aiding in suicide. It also introduces a new provision for encouraging suicide.

The law establishes new principles of marriage and family legislation to fortify these institutions, creates a legal framework for a contact center addressing family issues, and regulates the establishment and operation of family support centers that provide assistance to victims of domestic violence.

“Legal foundations have been established for operating a contact center concerning family issues and the protection of women’s and children’s rights. This center will be represented by a legal entity designated by the authorized body in the field of information. Additionally, government bodies are obligated not only to interact on matters of family, women’s, and children’s rights but also to provide the contact center with information about the measures taken following the review of citizens’ appeals,” reads a statement from the presidential press office.

Also, it is prohibited to remove children under 16 years of age from public transport if they cannot pay the fare.