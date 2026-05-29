Cargolux Returns to Kazakhstan, Plans Up to 14 Weekly Flights Via Astana

ALMATY – Luxembourg-based cargo carrier Cargolux, one of the world’s largest freight airlines, will resume operations in Kazakhstan on June 1, with plans to operate up to 14 flights per week through Astana International Airport, reported the Kazakh Embassy to Belgium.

The return of the European cargo giant is a significant step in the country’s efforts to strengthen its position as a major logistics and transit hub connecting Europe and Asia via the Middle Corridor.

At the initial stage, Cargolux aircraft will make technical stops in Astana, including refueling and maintenance. However, discussions are underway on expanding cooperation to include full commercial cargo operations and cargo handling services at the airport.

The initiative is expected to boost cargo volumes, improve transport connectivity and support the development of Kazakhstan’s transit infrastructure.

The resumption of flights aligns with a broader strategy to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit potential, modernize transport infrastructure and position the country as a key logistics gateway across Eurasia.

Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Roman Vassilenko said Cargolux’s return reflects the country’s growing attractiveness as an important logistics and aviation hub between Europe and Asia.

Cargolux Airlines International President and CEO Richard Forson said the airline sees strong potential for deeper cooperation with Kazakhstan.

“Cargolux is interested in further contributing to the development of transport routes between Asia and Europe, as well as strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan as a key partner along the Middle Corridor,” he said.