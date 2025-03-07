Experts Urge Focus on Human Capital Dev’t, Multilateralism for Stronger Japan-Central Asia Ties

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital hosted the first-ever expert dialogue in Central Asia+Japan format on March 6 to explore the evolving dynamics of cooperation between the region and Japan, regional integration, and foreign policy.

The event, organized by Kazakhstan’s Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS), the Embassy of Japan in Kazakhstan and Maqsut Narikbayev University (MNU), brought together leading experts, diplomats, and policymakers.

C5+1 format

Japan was the first country to initiate a dialogue with Central Asian countries in a C5+1 format in 2004, an example other countries later followed.

Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan Yasumasa Iijima said the dialogue has fostered collaboration in politics, economics, culture, and human exchange. He added the format dates back to the Silk Road diplomacy launched in 1997 by then-Prime Minister Ryutaro Hashimoto.



“The first meeting of the foreign ministers was held in Astana in 2004 and is being held continuously. In addition to the foreign ministers’ meeting, other meetings have been held – senior officials’ meeting, the experts meeting, the business dialogue and the Tokyo dialogue, a public symposium project,” said the ambassador.

Japan’s policy to Central Asia aims to “ensure peace and stability in the region” and “strengthen economic foundation,” among other priorities.

“Japan remains firmly committed to support the sovereignty, peace and sustainable development of Central Asia,” he said.

A presidential summit was scheduled in Astana in August 2024 but was postponed because of an earthquake in Japan. “However, we are determined to work towards holding a summit this year,” said Iijima.

Opportunities for Kazakhstan

According to Yerkin Tukumov, KazISS director, the current state of relations “absolutely does not meet the potential that should be there.”

“We are gathering under difficult circumstances, at a time when the entire world is changing. This is not a moment to simply observe — we must try to shape the world we want to live in. We cannot leave this task solely to those who are currently setting the global agenda,” said Tukumov, highlighting that the voice of middle and small powers should also be heard.



Japan, he noted, is not merely an investor or a technologically advanced country.

“It is a key driver of modernization for Central Asia and a vital source of new technologies. But most importantly — and something we often overlook — Japan can play a crucial role in strengthening our human capital. This is precisely where Japan’s potential in the education sector across our countries is particularly significant. However, I must point out that, in this area, Japan still lags far behind the United States, Western Europe, and several other countries,” said Tukumov.

He further highlighted that Japan has all the capabilities to offer high-quality education to students from Central Asia, and provide more scholarships. According to Tukumov, this becomes particularly acute as the oil and other commodity cycles are ending.

“Those who fail to adapt in time will face stagnation and decline. That’s why, for Kazakhstan and Central Asia as a whole, it is crucial to move beyond the short-term planning horizon we currently have with Japan. We need a bigger one, where we could attract Japanese investment into our high-tech and non-resource sectors of the economy,” said Tukumov.

He added that Japan’s expertise can play a crucial role in the transport and logistics industry, bringing the Shinkansen system as an example.

“Why is this important? Because as long as Kazakhstan — with its vast territory and relatively small population — remains poorly connected, it will be very difficult to talk about modernization. Kazakhstan must be connected,” he added.

Poor connectivity is a challenge not only for Kazakhstan but for all of Central Asia. Tukumov emphasized that the countries within the region themselves are still insufficiently connected, hindering their ability to fully unlock their economic and logistical potential.

Other areas with substantial potential include the digital sector and urban planning.

“We are particularly interested in Japan’s Satoyama concept, which is based on the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature,” he added.

Central Asia’s growing importance for Japan

Tomoyuki Yoshida, the chief executive director of the Japan Institute of International Affairs, said the dialogue in C5+1 format continues to evolve, deepening already established relationships and expanding the scope of cooperation.

“I would expect Central Asia would be heard now — not just in bilateral terms, but also on global issues as well. We are seeing the decline of the global order based on the rule of law, and Japan is upholding this order, which could benefit the majority of nations,” he told The Astana Times.



Yoshida stressed the shared values and norms with Japan make Central Asia a “very appropriate and plausible partner.”

He pointed to the shared geopolitical reality of Japan and Central Asia, with both surrounded by major powers, shaping their foreign policy choices and strategic outlooks. The expert emphasized the growing geopolitical footing of Central Asia, including for Japan.

Echoing other experts, Yoshida also noted the importance of human capital development. According to him, this is one of the areas where the countries can deepen mutual understanding and explore opportunities for exchanges.

“Particular attention could be [given] to students and universities, who study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” he said, adding that Japan has been implementing similar cooperation programs in Southeast Asia and Mongolia.

Japan and Central Asia’s role in supporting multilateralism

Delivering his remarks, Tomohiko Uyama, the professor at the Slavic-Eurasian Research Center at the Hokkaido University, said Japan and Central Asia have an opportunity to champion a more balanced, multilateral world order.

“Central Asian countries are very active diplomatically. Japan should support their multi-vector diplomacy, especially in relation to European and Asian democracies. It should also support their initiatives in the UN and other international organizations, and together contribute to the reconstruction of a world order based on multilateralism and equal relations among all countries of the world, regardless of their size,” said Uyama.

He explained that the dialogue with Central Asia launched in 2004 by then-Foreign Minister Yoriko Kawaguchi was modeled on Japan’s successful experience with ASEAN.

However, Uyama warned that the global order is facing unprecedented challenges. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war in Gaza, and the return of Donald Trump to power in the United States have brought the world order into crisis,” he added.

He emphasized that this crisis is not simply a clash between the West and the non-West, as it is also about major powers making deals at the expense of smaller nations.

“President Tokayev of Kazakhstan is right when he says that as the major powers are increasingly unwilling to trust the multilateral process, it is the duty of middle powers to ensure greater stability, peace and development in their regions and beyond,” said Uyama.

While Japan is a developed country, the professor highlighted the country’s proximity to major powers and limited military capacity, placing it in a position similar to that of middle powers.