Japanese PM Cancels Visit to Kazakhstan Due to Earthquake

ASTANA – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was expected to attend the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Summit in Astana on Aug. 9, canceled his visit following a powerful earthquake in Japan, Kazinform reported, citing the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

According to The Japan Times, the 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture on Aug. 8, triggering a tsunami advisory for parts of Kyushu and Shikoku.

The Japan Meteorological Agency also warned about a potential megaquake along the Nankai Trough area. Nine people were reported injured in Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.