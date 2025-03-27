EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs to Visit Kazakhstan This Week

ASTANA – Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the Vice-President of the European Commission, will visit Almaty on March 28 to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, reported the press service of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan.

Her visit will follow the 20th EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, which representatives from the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan will attend.

Discussions will cover preparations for the first-ever EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand on April 3-4, as well as regional issues, including the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine, transport and digital connectivity, critical raw materials, energy and water, trade, people-to-people contacts, education and research.

Ahead of the meeting, Kallas will meet with the Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, Raşit Meredow and Sirojiddin Muhriddin, respectively, and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. She will then travel to Tashkent for talks with Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.