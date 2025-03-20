Children in Astana Showcase Culinary Traditions, Healthy Eating

ASTANA – Our Dastarkhan (table setting in Kazakh) children’s art competition opened its exhibition at the Al-Farabi Schoolchildren’s Palace in Astana ahead of the Nauryz holiday, awarding ten winners and 11 laureates.

More than 150 students from 20 schools participated in the competition, depicting national culinary traditions and promoting healthy eating, reported the press service of Nestlé in Kazakhstan on March 18.

The competition, which ran from November to January, served as an educational platform to promote a culture of healthy eating among children.

“The young participants’ works are truly impressive, reflecting both artistic skill and a deep understanding of family traditions. Instilling healthy eating habits is an investment in future generations,” said Anar Dosmuhamet, head of the methodological center of the Astana akimat (city administration).

This year, young artists used various artistic techniques, including still lifes featuring traditional dishes, paintings and watercolor works, and graphic drawings depicting family traditions.

The exhibition was part of the Nestlé for Healthier Kids initiative, which has been implemented in Kazakhstan for over ten years through the Healthy Nutrition School program.