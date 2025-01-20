Swiss Company Promotes Shared Values Through Social Initiatives in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Efforts to improve health, preserve cultural heritage, and promote community well-being are gaining momentum in Kazakhstan. Supporting this trend, companies like Nestlé in Kazakhstan lead social programs as part of their commitment to advance fundamental values. In an interview, Maksim Shchetin, the CEO of Nestlé Eurasia, spoke about how the company integrates business growth with a positive social impact.

Promoting healthy habits among children

For over a decade, Nestlé has been promoting nutrition education in schools across Almaty, Astana, and other regions, teaching children about balanced diets and encouraging physical activity within the “Nestlé. Healthier kids” global initiative. Recent studies in participating schools highlight significant improvements.

“Children involved in the program eat more frequently and diversify their diets than their peers outside the program. We also see twice as many participants engaging in regular exercise and sports activities,” said Shchetin.

The initiative includes innovative lessons such as the “Food Lab,” where medical students demonstrate the nutritional value of foods through experiments. The annual eco-competition “Grow Your Garden” also teaches students to recycle and plant trees, fostering environmental awareness.

According to Shchetin, to ensure sustainability and impact, Nestlé collaborates with reputable educational, scientific and government organizations, including the Kazakh Academy of Nutrition and regional education centers.

“We plan to expand and involve more children and families this year, focusing on joint culinary and environmental events to reinforce positive habits within the family,” said Shchetin.

Nurturing a sense of heritage through national cuisine

Nestlé’s efforts in Kazakhstan also celebrate cultural heritage by integrating traditional cuisine into its initiatives. The annual art competition, “Our Dastarkhan,” encourages children to explore and express their family traditions and culinary customs.

“Promoting Kazakhstan’s culinary traditions helps cultivate respect for national culture while teaching children valuable life skills, including teamwork, creativity and self-expression,” said Shchetin.

Let’s Help: Collaboration for animal care

Nestlé extends its CSR efforts to animal welfare through the “Let’s Help” initiative, supported by its Purina pet food brand. Since its debut in Almaty in 2015 and Astana in 2024, the program has connected shelters, veterinary clinics, and volunteers to rehome over 200 stray animals.

“We believe that the project develops a culture of responsible pet ownership. Our events not only place animals in loving homes but also educate new owners on care and adaptation, offering starter kits with food and essential supplies,” said Shchetin.

Ongoing commitment to social responsibility

In addition to these projects, Nestlé actively supports Kazakhstan’s Red Crescent Society through its “Foodbank” program, providing monthly food donations to underserved communities. In October and November 2024, the company hosted an initiative titled “Caring for the Elderly Month,” distributing care packages to retirees.

At the end of 2024, Nestlé continued its tradition of fulfilling children’s wishes through the “Tree of Dreams” initiative, where employees purchase gifts for children in orphanages.

“Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to implementing and expanding our social initiatives,” said Shchetin.