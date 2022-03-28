Lights Go Out in Kazakh Capital to Mark Earth Hour

NUR-SULTAN – Some major administrative facilities in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan turned their lights off to join an Earth Hour on March 26, an annual tradition started by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007 in Sydney. This year’s event sought to raise awareness about a safer, fairer and more sustainable future for everyone.

The Akorda presidential residence, house of ministries, the government, the Mazhilis and the Senate of the Parliament, the Ministry of Finance, the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, and the Museum of the First President joined the lights-off hour.

“Akorda also joins, supporting the global Earth Hour action,” reads the social media post of the presidential press service.

Kazakhstan was among more than 190 countries that took part in this year’s initiative turning the lights off at 8.30 pm and marking the moment with various activities and events.

Around the world, global landmarks, including the Sydney Opera House, Beijing Phoenix Center, Taipei 101, Petronas Towers, Gateway of India, the Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower, Christ the Redeemer, and Empire State Building, took part in the campaign.

According to Marco Lambertini, WWF International Director General, this year’s Earth Hour took place in challenging times “where public support for a more sustainable, fairer and peaceful future has never been stronger.”

“We are humbled by the ways in which our global community has marked this annual event with community-led activities, proactive campaigns, and quiet moments of reflection. As the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement, Earth Hour continues to push for a more prosperous future where we are able to thrive in harmony with nature, with one another, and the one home we all share. We hope that this message of solidarity for people and the planet lives on and inspires individuals and organizations to take positive steps in helping to shape our future,” he said.