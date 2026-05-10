Akmola Region to Develop Three Eco-Parks to Boost Tourism

ASTANA – Three eco-parks are set to be developed in the Akmola Region this year to expand ecotourism infrastructure and strengthen the region’s recreational potential near the capital.

Projects are underway in the Zerenda, Akkol, and Tselinograd districts, with one eco-park in the Zerenda area already open to visitors. Located around 50 kilometers from Kokshetau near Lake Zerenda and the Kokshetau State National Nature Park, the site is designed for short-term recreation, offering walking and cycling trails, sports facilities, and designated leisure zones. Further improvements are planned, including expanded hiking routes and an observation deck on Smolnaya Hill, reported Kazinform on May 3.

In the Akkol district, a 60-hectare eco-park is being developed at the Wyndham Residence Aqkol site, approximately 120 kilometers from the capital. The project will feature glamping areas, guest houses, and eco-trails, with additional accessibility measures and upgraded infrastructure expected to be completed by Aug. 1.

A third eco-park is being developed at the BalQaragai recreation area in the Tselinograd district, just 25 kilometers from Astana. Covering 55 hectares, it will include family recreation zones, nature observation areas, sports facilities, and eco-tourism routes, building on existing amenities such as an ethno-village, water park, and sports infrastructure.

Overall, seven eco-parks are planned in the region by 2028, positioning Akmola as a growing ecotourism hub in Kazakhstan.