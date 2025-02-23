Travel Duo Shares Stories of Kazakhstan’s Beauty and Hospitality

ASTANA – A traveling couple from the United Kingdom, Silke and Kieran, are captivated by Kazakhstan’s diverse nature, vibrant cities and the unmatched hospitality of local people. In an interview with The Astana Times, they shared the joys and adventures of traveling through Kazakhstan.

The Scottish couple set out for a 10-year honeymoon world trip in 2021, leaving behind a conventional lifestyle to immerse themselves in diverse cultures across numerous countries, vlogging their journey all along.

“We have been travelling full-time for the past three years, mostly through South East Asia and although we absolutely loved our time there, after three years, things were starting to feel a little bit similar everywhere we went. We decided that we wanted something new and to travel to somewhere that we hadn’t heard so much about… and that’s when we thought of Kazakhstan,” said Silke and Kieran.

“It also, by chance, coincided with the World Nomad Games, which told us that we had definitely made the right decision,” they added.

A warm welcome in Kazakhstan

According to them, the hospitality of Central Asian people was the most memorable thing that set this region apart.

“We always travel in a very local way in every country that we visit but we have never been invited to so many local people’s homes, whether it’s for tea, or to stay for the night. After three months in Kazakhstan, we have only stayed in hotels one or two times which is crazy, this has never happened,” said Silke and Kieran.

“Along with that, people’s connection to their roots, and culture is so so incredibly inspiring. From the custom of welcoming ‘God’s guest’ to sports like kokpar and all of the nomadic traditions that have been passed down really makes Kazakhstan feel like the perfect blend of traditional and modern,” they added.

The Kazakh people, too, have deeply impacted Silke and Kieran. The story of Kazakh policemen helping them during their trip has gained quite an attention on social media.

“We were travelling from Almaty to Shymkent with our friends Talgat (iCaravan) and Mike to visit their families. When we got to Taraz, the weather got worse, with heavier snowfall, stronger winds and very low visibility. When we tried to leave Taraz, we were told that the road to Shymkent was closed and that’s when we met Serik, the amazing police officer who invited us to his home,” said Silke and Kieran.

The policeman offered them a place for the night. His kindness turned a simple overnight stay into a memorable experience for Silke and Kieran.

“When at their home we all spoke about culture, history, religion and shared stories. We are so happy that we had our friend Talgat there to translate, as Serik and his family’s stories were so interesting for us,” they said.

“Kazakh hospitality is unmatched anywhere we have travelled in the world. We have never felt so at home in any country that we visited,” added Silke and Kieran.

They have released a full video of this experience on their YouTube channel.

Visit to Astana and East Kazakhstan

Silke and Kieran’s journey to Kazakhstan started in Astana.

“We arrived in Astana, which was possibly one of the biggest shocks. When we thought of Kazakhstan, we thought of the steppe and couldn’t imagine such big, beautiful and impressive cities. Along with that, we got the feeling that this wasn’t like the rush of cities like London or Glasgow, the local people stopped to chat with us and welcomed us to Kazakhstan with open arms,” said Silke and Kieran.

Their arrival coincided with the fifth World Nomad Games, held in Astana in September 2024.

“The World Nomad Games was obviously a huge highlight for us as it also was the place where we met people that we believe will be life-long friends. We met Aisholpan Nurgaip – the first eagle huntress, who invited us to stay with her family in Bozanbai and we visited at the perfect time to experience Altai Fest, an eagle hunting festival which was incredible,” said Silke and Kieran.

“Another experience was with our friend Nazerke who we met in the World Nomad Games and ended up staying with in her home in Almaty. She then asked if we’d like to go to her home village to meet her family and stay with them. We of course accepted and spent a few days in Kelintobe, Kyzylorda learning about how family life works here, traditions and everything in between,” shared Silke and Kieran another experience.

Another reason Silke and Kieran felt a warm attachment to Kazakhstan is the country’s varied landscape across its vast territory.

“Although there are so many experiences we could share, we can’t talk about Kazakhstan without mentioning the nature. The place has some of the most incredible nature and we got the most amazing experience of this when a local from Oskemen called Yassa reached out to us and asked if we’d like to join on an adventure to Katon Karagai… all we can say is WOW!” said Silke and Kieran.

They were also fond of East Kazakhstan’s Kiin Kerish valley and Zaisan Lake . Their adoration for Kazakh nature inspired them to see even more places in the future.

“We know that we have so much more to discover in the west, but we don’t want to rush our time here… there is too much to do and see,” they said.