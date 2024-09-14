World Nomad Games Capture Imagination of Foreign Tourists

ASTANA — The fifth World Nomad Games became the center of attraction this week, drawing people from around the world to witness traditional nomadic competitions. According to Kazinform, many were inspired to explore Kazakhstan’s rich nomadic heritage and even create art based on their experiences.

French journalist Lucas Pueyo is working with two colleagues to create a documentary about Kazakhstan’s nomadic culture, which they plan to finish by the end of 2024. The team was impressed by the country’s nomadic traditions and the vast Kazakh steppe. They immersed themselves in the local culture, sampling traditional dishes such as beshbarmak, horse meat, cheeses, and some dairy products they had never tried before.

American writer and journalist Will Grant, who participated in the Games as a member of the U.S. kokpar team, plans to write a book about Kazakh horses. In 2023, he published “The Last Ride of the Pony Express,” a book about his unique adventure, which involved traveling over 3,200 kilometers on horseback in 2019.

Grant intends to return to Kazakhstan in March 2025 to study the history of the relationship between humans and horses, starting when a man saddled a horse. He will also research neighboring countries – Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and the Kyrgyz Republic – and aim to complete his book within three years.

Two photojournalists from the Netherlands came to Astana specifically for the Games, planning to publish photos on their websites but were so impressed by the hospitality that they decided to learn more about Kazakhstan.

Agnieszka Kuran from Warsaw, visiting Kazakhstan for the first time, praised the level of organization and the opening ceremony, calling it “beyond world class.”

“The fact that you still carry on with this cultural aspect that’s been thousands of years old and that you’re trying to promote it again is mind-blowing,” she said.

Gwen, a visitor from Sydney, Australia, was equally impressed by the Games, particularly the traditional horse sports and the multicultural aspect of the event. She noted the high-tech presentations and remarked on the impressive performances.

Lesley Salt from England was struck by Astana’s beauty and cleanliness, describing it as unlike anything she had seen before. She found the historical and cultural aspects of the Games particularly engaging.

Richard Belger from the United Kingdom described his first visit to Kazakhstan as a “very pleasant surprise.” Although he had only been in Astana briefly, he was impressed by the city’s modernity and the well-organized Games.

Kristina Dolgilevica, the editor-in-chief of an archery magazine based in the UK, is also a shooter and coach in this sport. She recently learned that she is 41% Kazakh and rooted for Kazakhstan. She believes the country has the potential to host more international sporting events due to its vast spaces and accommodating nature.

Karl Borufka, an Austrian journalist and travel blogger, attended the Nomad Games as his first major international event. He was particularly interested in zhamby atu and audaryspak competitions. He was pleasantly surprised by the Kazakh hospitality, delicious food, and vibrant atmosphere.

Natalie Karnigerczyk from Germany, who has previously worked for China Global Television Network, appreciated the cultural diversity and ethnic sports at the Games, highlighting their importance in understanding Central Asian culture. She was also struck by the kokpar competitions, which she described as exciting and unique in nature.

Journalist of Moldovan national radio station Anatoly Kachuk was particularly impressed by Kazakhstan’s ability to harmonize modernity with tradition. He noted that Kazakhstan is often associated with the steppe, but during his visit to Astana, he saw a metropolis that beautifully integrates traditional culture, especially visible during the opening ceremony.

The World Nomad Games became an unexpected honeymoon destination for a Scottish couple who chose to celebrate their wedding in Astana. It marked their first trip to Central Asia, and within ten days, they already visited Burabai. They were amazed by the warmth of the people, the architecture, and the natural beauty of Kazakhstan.

“We do not have anything like this in Europe, so to experience it here in Kazakhstan is truly incredible,” they shared, finding kokpar the most fascinating event, while archery competitions and zhamby atu also left a strong impression.