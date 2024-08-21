Discover Kazakhstan: The Astana Times’ Ranking of Top 10 Pristine Destinations

ASTANA – Kazakhstan, a land of vast steppes, towering mountains, and rich cultural heritage, offers an array of pristine destinations that captivate the soul. From serene lakes nestled in the heart of ancient forests to the rugged peaks of untouched wilderness, Kazakhstan’s natural beauty and cultural depth are unparalleled. With a vast and diverse terrain, it can be challenging to decide where to begin your journey.

To guide your adventure, we have ranked the top 10 destinations based on their pristine natural beauty and accessibility. Whether you are drawn to the tranquil shores of Imantau-Shalkar, the dramatic landscapes of Charyn Canyon or the historical heartland of Ulytau, each destination offers a unique experience. Explore the crystal-clear waters of Kolsai and Kaindy Lakes, wander through the ancient forests of Aksu Zhabagly, and stand in awe of the otherworldly formations of Bozzhyra. Each destination offers stunning natural beauty and a deep connection to Kazakhstan’s cultural roots. Dive into this list and discover Kazakhstan’s most remarkable sites.

1. Bozzhyra

Would you like to go on a cosmic adventure without leaving Earth? Then, a journey to Bozzhyra is the perfect choice, with no need to wait for interplanetary missions. As you step into this extraterrestrial landscape, it feels like landing on Mars, capturing the imagination as vividly as Ray Bradbury’s most magical tales. The Martian terrain, with its sharp peaks and rugged castle-like formations, exudes otherworldly cosmic energy found nowhere else on Earth.

The vast clay deserts and towering limestone buttes, rising 200 meters (650 feet) high, paint a surreal picture that goes back to the Mesozoic Era when this land was submerged beneath the Tethys Ocean. Here, amidst the ancient rock formations, you can find prehistoric shark teeth – relics from the long-gone past.

The most convenient way to immerse yourself in the Martian-like landscape of Bozzhyra is to travel from the region’s major city – Aktau. A scenic drive from Aktau to Bozzhyra covers 250 to 300 kilometers and takes four to six hours. If you are coming from Almaty, you will need to fly to Aktau, which takes nearly three hours. From Astana, a flight to Aktau is your gateway. The combined travel time, including the flight and drive, will be between seven to nine hours.

2. Katon-Karagai National Natural Park – Kazakh Altai

From the start of the drive from Oskemen, the nearest big city, one senses that the road gradually delves deep into the rugged heart of the Altai mountains, a truly undiscovered gem of vast Kazakhstan.

The Katon-Karagai National Natural Park, established to protect the habitat of this ancient mountainous range, covers over 600 hectares and is best experienced on a hike that begins at Katon-Karagai village.

The trail winds through the Sarymsakty Gorge alongside a river that roars across the rocks and the forest. The sense of tranquility and isolation is spectacular as spruce, cedar, and pine trees tower overhead. Experienced hikers can explore Piala Waterfall, situated at 2,370 meters above sea level, and Lake Turpanje, approximately 22 kilometers from the village starting point. There are also opportunities to take in breathtaking views of Belukha, the highest peak of the Altai Mountains, standing at 4,506 meters.

Locals at Katon-Karagai village offer warm farm stay, complete with freshly laid eggs, milk straight from the cow, and handmade desserts made from pine nuts and honey—two trademark products of the East Kazakhstan Region.

To visit Katon-Karagai National Park, start by flying to Oskemen, a city with direct flights from major cities like Astana and Almaty. From Oskemen, a daily bus service is available to Katon-Karagai village, and various tours also offer their services for the journey.

3. Aksu Zhabagly State Nature Reserve

The Aksu Zhabagly state nature reserve is the first and largest state nature reserve in Kazakhstan. Established in 1926, it spans over 131,000 hectares of unspoiled wilderness. Since 2015, it has also been designated as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

The reserve, situated in the foothills of the Western Tien Shan mountains, is home to an astonishing array of flora and fauna. Wildlife enthusiasts will find Aksu Zhabagly particularly rewarding, with over 1,700 species of plants, including the rare Greig tulips, flourishing here in spring.

The reserve is also an ideal spot for bird watchers, as it is home to more than 267 bird species.

Additionally, Aksu Zhabagly is a focal point for the development of ecotourism, offering numerous trails that range from easy walks through meadows to challenging hikes up to alpine zones. Popular routes include the trek to Kishi-Kaindy Gorge and the hike to the summit of Mount Sairam at 4,328 meters, which offers panoramic views of the reserve.

One of the reserve’s iconic features is the Aksu Canyon, which plunges deep to over 500 meters and offers breathtaking views.

Located in the Turkistan Region, Aksu Zhabagly reserve is relatively accessible from major cities like Shymkent and Almaty. Shymkent is around 100 kilometers from the reserve, and you can take a bus or taxi to Zhabagly. From Almaty, you can take a train to Tulkubas station, which takes around 10 hours, and then take a taxi for the short drive to Zhabagly.

4. Charyn Canyon

The mesmerizing landscapes of the Charyn Canyon leave no one indifferent. Located in the Tien Shan Mountains, about 200 kilometers from Almaty, the Charyn Canyon is composed of sedimentary rocks, some of which are 12 million years old.

The most popular spots in the canyon include the Valley of Castles, the Ash and Turang Groves, and the Charyn River.

The area is also home to many rare and endangered species of flora and fauna, including the Sogdian ash tree, which dates back to the Paleogene era.

The rock layers in the canyon feature Neogene river and lake sediments, Permian and Carboniferous volcanics and Ordovician granites. Every year, the remains of long-extinct animals are discovered here, including mastodons, elephants, rhinoceroses, hyenas and Stenon’s one-toed horses.

The canyons of the Charyn River can be visited year-round. However, spring, early summer and autumn are recommended as the most comfortable seasons for a car trip with an overnight stay in the canyon.

It is recommended that you visit the canyon on a bus tour that can be booked at the travel agencies in Almaty. Visitors can also reach the canyon by car by driving along the Kuljin Highway. After the village of Shelek, which is about 114 kilometers from Almaty, turn right and continue for about 50 kilometers to Kokpek village. Look for the Charyn Canyon signboard and turn left. After about 11 kilometers, you will reach the checkpoint of the Charyn National Park. The travel time is just over three hours.

5. Lake Markakol

If city life has made someone lose touch with nature, sunsets, and the water, Lake Markakol is the perfect place to reconnect. Located within the Markakol State Nature Reserve, this spot is ideal for those seeking splendid isolation. Tourists come here for the peace, fresh air, excellent fishing, and the hospitality of friendly locals.

On a clear day, it’s impossible to tell where the lake ends and the sky begins, as the smooth water mirrors the sky above. The stillness is broken only by the quacking of ducks. A large bird, possibly an eagle, soars in the sky, scanning the lake’s surface for food. But Lake Markakol is at its most beautiful during sunset when the sun rays paint the water in shades of red and gold.

One downside is the challenging road, where cars could get stuck in mud or struggle to cross the bridge. Locals refer to it as the “Old Austrian Road”—one of the toughest routes for a car, linking Katon-Karagai in the north with Lake Markakol in the south. After arriving in Oskemen, which is accessible by air from Astana and Almaty, you can rent a car with an experienced driver to reach Markakol, located approximately 330 kilometers from the city.

6. Ulytau

Ulytau is a vast expanse of steppe, radiating an energy through which one can truly grasp the immensity and power of the Kazakh steppe. It is no coincidence that this sacred place was chosen to ordain the rulers of the Kazakh nation. Ulytau is steeped in history. From here, the legendary Tamerlane launched his campaign against Khan Tokhtamysh. The resting places of great khans like Zhoshy, Alash, and Tokhtamysh, along with the warrior Yedige and other historical figures, can be found here.

The region, rich in minerals, provided the ancient nomads with the metals they needed to forge weapons. The very name “Ulytau,” meaning Great Mountains, speaks to its significance. But Ulytau is more than just a historical site; it is the cradle of the Kazakh identity. Today, Ulytau stands as a monument to Kazakh unity, marked by its central location in Kazakhstan. For international tourists eager to understand the essence of Kazakh DNA, this is the place to visit.

While Ulytau doesn’t have direct commercial flights from Astana or Almaty, reaching this captivating destination is still quite convenient. You can fly from Almaty to Karagandy, a nearby city with regular flights, and from there, it’s a scenic two to three-hour drive to Ulytau. If you are driving from Astana, the journey is much shorter – 430 kilometers, lasting five to seven hours.

7. Korgalzhyn State Nature Reserve

Summer is the best time to visit the Korgalzhyn State Nature Reserve for anyone fond of migratory birds. Thanks to its vast wetlands, the reserve has become a wildlife shelter for 365 species of migratory birds.

Don’t be put off by the reserve’s vast plains — beyond the steppes lie fascinating sights, including its iconic flamingos. Just two hours from Astana, the reserve is the world’s northernmost site of flamingo colonies. Every year follows the same pattern: flamingos arrive in mid-spring, build nests, raise their young, and by autumn, as the chicks mature, they journey to southern regions.

Accompanied by an ornithologist, the trip offers an excellent opportunity to hone your birdwatching skills. So, be sure to bring binoculars for a unique bird-watching experience.

In addition to flamingos, one might encounter saiga antelopes, a once-endangered species listed in the Red Book. While finding saigas at the edge of a protected area is unusual, it’s not unprecedented. The saiga is easily recognizable by its distinctive humped nose.

You can rent a car to drive to the reserve or opt for a full-day guided tour offered by Astana city tour companies.

8. Kolsai and Kaiyndy lakes

The Kolsai and Kaiyndy lakes, located in the rugged embrace of Kazakhstan’s Tian Shan mountains, are Central Asia’s hidden gems – a blend of untouched nature and otherworldly beauty.

Kolsai, a trio of crystalline water lakes, is believed to have been formed more than 30 million years ago by a giant fault in the Earth’s crust.

Translated from Kazakh as a “lake in the gorge,” each lake sits at a different elevation —1,800, 2,250, and 2,700 meters above sea level—connected by trails that wind through pine forests and alpine meadows, offering breathtaking views at every turn. The journey from the lower lake to the upper lake is a favorite among trekkers, providing a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility.

If that’s not enough, there is the Lake Kaiyndy, perhaps even more otherworldly. Have you ever seen trees rising above the surface of a lake? It sounds like something out of a fantasy movie, but that is a natural wonder.

Formed by an earthquake in 1911 that triggered a massive landslide, Kaiyndy Lake is famous for its submerged forest—towering spruce trees that rise eerily from the depths like ghostly sentinels. The water is so clear that the submerged trees are visible beneath the surface.

The lakes are approximately 300 kilometers from the city of Almaty, about a four to five-hour drive. You can drive to Saty village and reach the lakes on foot. The lakes are accessible year-round, but the best time to visit is from April to September. Getting there in winter might be dangerous.

For those who prefer not to worry about planning, purchasing a one- or two-day tour is a convenient option.

9. Imantau-Shalkar

Imagine waking up to the serenity of pine forests, the fresh scent of morning dew, and the sight of sunbeams dancing on the crystal-clear waters. The Imantau-Shalkar resort area is the perfect destination if you yearn to connect with nature’s pristine beauty, inviting you to explore a world of tranquility.

From fishing in lakes to hiking through lush, virgin forests, the Imantau-Shalkar area caters to both thrill-seekers and those in search of peace. The resort area is also home to historical treasures, offering a glimpse into Kazakhstan’s rich past, like the Karasai and Agyntai Batyrs (warriors) memorial complex and the archeological excavation of Botai village.

For those traveling by car, the journey to Imantau-Shalkar is about five to six hours from Astana, covering a distance of roughly 370 kilometers. If you come from Petropavl, the drive will be less than four hours or 245 kilometers. The shortest drive will be from Kokshetau – just a little over an hour (90 kilometers).

Whether you’re staying in a tent under a starlit sky or exploring the resort’s historical landmarks, Imantau-Shalkar should be on the must-visit list for international visitors seeking a serene, off-the-beaten-path destination.

10. Bayanauyl

Just a five-hour ride from Astana, the Bayanauyl National Park lures travelers with its awe-inspiring landscapes and unique geological wonders. Established as Kazakhstan’s first national park in 1985, Bayanauyl stretches over 68,000 hectares of breathtaking beauty. It offers a perfect mix of serene lakes, natural springs, forest-filled mountains, and unique caves.

Bayanauyl is brimming with an abundance of activities – all surrounded by pristine nature. With serene lakes, such as Jasybai, Sabyndykol, and Toraigyr (though the latter is more suitable for fishing), there are countless opportunities for swimming, fishing and boating.

Bayanauyl’s iconic landmarks include striking rock formations shaped over millennia by natural forces. Some have earned peculiar names due to their resemblance to certain figures, like Kempirtas (Old Lady Stone), or because of the legends associated with them, of which there are many.

Bayanauyl offers trails that wind through its rugged terrain, providing spectacular views of the surrounding landscapes for those interested in hiking and trekking. Adventurous souls will find climbing Akbet, the park’s highest point at 1,022 meters above sea level, to be a rewarding challenge.

In addition to its natural beauty, Bayanauyl is a place highly revered among pilgrims. One such spiritual place is the Konyr Aulie cave. According to legend, those who make a wish within the cave may see it come true. Couples struggling to conceive often visit this sacred site to pray for a child.

Be sure to visit the Kanysh Satpayev Memorial Museum, which is dedicated to the life and work of a prominent Kazakh geologist and one of the founders of the Kazakh mining and metallurgical industry.

Getting to Bayanauyl can be an adventure in itself. The nearest city is Ekibastuz, 100 kilometers away. Trains are available from Astana to Ekibastuz, and from there, you can take a taxi or another train to reach Bayanauyl. The nearest airports are in Pavlodar and Karagandy, but the drive from these cities will take longer, as they are 230 kilometers and 260 kilometers away, respectively.