Tokayev Welcomes Omani Minister, Discusses Future Economic and Cultural Cooperation

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi on Feb. 25, marking a significant step in advancing bilateral ties between the two countries. During the meeting, Tokayev described Oman as a reliable and longstanding partner of Kazakhstan and expressed his commitment to enhancing collaboration across various sectors, according to Akorda.

“Oman is highly respected in Kazakhstan. Your country is of great interest to our citizens, including businessmen and cultural figures. Therefore, we need to give a powerful impetus to make our cooperation more multifaceted and fruitful,” Tokayev said.

Al Busaidi expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and praised Kazakhstan’s rapid economic growth and strategic position in the region.

“Oman highly appreciates your foreign policy aimed at establishing justice and promoting universal peace, security and prosperity,” he said.

The officials also discussed key areas for future cooperation, including transport and logistics, agriculture, culture, and digitalization. One of the major topics was the potential establishment of direct air services between Kazakhstan and Oman, which would help strengthen bilateral ties and facilitate travel and trade between the two nations.

Tokayev and Al Busaidi also exchanged views on regional security and discussed opportunities for closer cooperation within multilateral organizations.

Omani, Kazakh Foreign Ministers Discuss Key Sectors for Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Al Busaidi also met with Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, to discuss expanding cooperation across various sectors. The discussion highlighted the potential for collaboration in energy, transport, logistics, finance, and agriculture, particularly in enhancing transit routes between Kazakhstan and Oman.

Both officials underscored Kazakhstan’s and Oman’s strategic roles as key regional logistics hubs and the importance of the Kazakhstan-Oman Intergovernmental Commission, which will hold its first meeting in the second half of 2025. Nurtleu referred to Oman as a key partner in the Middle East and expressed optimism about deepening ties between the two nations.

Al Busaidi reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to advancing bilateral relations and suggested exploring direct flights between the countries. He also proposed establishing a Private Equity Fund to enhance trade and economic interaction within the region, which Nurtleu welcomed.

Ministers also recognized the growing cultural and people-to-people exchanges, citing a 37% increase in Kazakh citizens visiting Oman last year. In response, Oman extended the visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens to 30 days, a move expected to boost tourism and ease mutual travel.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Roadmap for Cooperation, outlining key areas for future collaboration between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Oman.