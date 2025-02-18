New Air Routes Between Almaty and Beijing, Chengdu Set for 2025

ASTANA – Almaty is set to introduce new air routes in June to China, including flights to Beijing and Chengdu, following an agreement signed with Air China airline during Akim (Mayor) Yerbolat Dossayev’s recent working visit to China.

Dossayev highlighted that 2024 was designated as the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China, and 2025 marks the Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan, reported Kazinform on Feb. 17.

“Last year, over 95,300 tourists from China visited Almaty, marking a 54% increase from the previous year. With the growing tourism flow, the city anticipates continued growth in international visitors,” he said.

Almaty welcomed nearly 2 million tourists in 2024, with over 600,000 of them coming from abroad. This year, the city is expected to attract 2.3 million tourists, including 700,000 foreign guests.

In March, Kazakhstan’s Air Astana will begin a new route from Almaty to Guangzhou, China, with three weekly flights.