Kazakhstan’s Strongman Tsyrulnikov Sets New Guinness World Record for Bursting Hot Water Bottles (Video)

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s strongman Sergey Tsyrulnikov has set a new Guinness World Record by bursting nine hot water bottles in just one minute using only his breath, surpassing the previous record of five. The feat took place in Milan last week, with official Guinness representatives present to witness it.

During his visit, Tsyrulnikov also participated in a popular Italian TV show, which is set to air in April across Italy and several other countries. This appearance will further showcase Kazakhstan’s strength culture and Tsyrulnikov’s extraordinary abilities on the global stage.

Last year, Tsyrulnikov was appointed Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. In a recent interview with The Astana Times, Tsyrulnikov spoke about his childhood, charitable endeavors and commitment to social initiatives.