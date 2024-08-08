From Village Roots to Global Ambassador: Sergey Tsyrulnikov’s Journey of Strength and Patriotism

ASTANA — Strongman Sergey Tsyrulnikov, from the village of Novorybinka in the Akmola Region, has forged himself into a figure of immense physical and spiritual strength. His journey, though unconventional, reflects a deep-seated ambition that evolved from childhood aspirations of truck driving to a fleeting interest in priesthood during his high school years. Fate, however, guided Tsyrulnikov towards the path of a strongman, following in the esteemed tradition of Kazakh legends, strongmen Baluan Sholak and Kazhymukan Munaitpasov.

Tsyrulnikov was appointed Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry as part of their pioneering initiative to celebrate individuals who have made remarkable contributions to enhancing Kazakhstan’s image abroad.

Reflecting on the selection process, Tsyrulnikov emphasized the rigorous standards set by the ministry, which meticulously evaluated each candidate’s potential future contributions to both local communities and the nation at large. He noted the esteemed individuals alongside him, such as renowned cardiac surgeon Yuri Pya, highlighting the diverse talents and commitments contributing to Kazakhstan’s global reputation.

“For the past 15 years, I have had the honor of serving as a Goodwill Ambassador. In this role, I visited nearly seventy countries, where I performed not as Sergei Tsyrulnikov but as a representative of the Kazakh paluans (strongmen). At numerous world championships, I had the privilege of raising our country’s flag, speaking about the rich heritage of the Kazakh batyrs and meeting with kings and presidents from various nations,” the strongman shared in an interview with The Astana Times.

The unconventional path from a village boy to a renowned strongman

“I am very proud that I grew up in a village. My childhood was typical, except that in the 1990s, my family faced financial hardships. My father passed away when I was 11. This forced me to grow up faster than other boys my age, influencing my future,” said Tsyrulnikov, reflecting on his upbringing.

He said that life in the village, despite its challenges, serves as a significant life lesson. Tsyrulnikov emphasized that children raised in rural areas are accustomed to hard work and the values of brotherhood, friendship and openness.

“Growing up, I was surrounded by kind and open people who embody the soulful Kazakh mentality. This was a factor through which I absorbed Kazakh culture,” he explained.

As a child, Tsyrulnikov did not aspire to fame. In high school, he planned to become a priest, but life took a different turn.

“In the eleventh grade, I changed my mind because I realized I was not ready to dedicate my life to serving the Almighty. By then, university admission deadlines had passed. I scored very high points on my tests – 116 out of a possible 125 – and was offered admission to either architecture or physical education and sports. I chose sports, which surprised many, as high scorers rarely select this path. But since childhood, I have always loved sports, and I have no regrets about my decision,” Tsyrulnikov said.

In his childhood village, Tsyrulnikov remembers the school having just one ball, highlighting the limited infrastructure during the early years of the country’s independence. Despite these challenges, he pursued volleyball. He joined the athletics and volleyball teams at the Lev Gumilyov Eurasian National University and later the athletics team in Astana. As the captain of the volleyball team, the team achieved significant success, including winning the first season in Kazakhstan and securing several beach volleyball victories. He excelled academically at the university, presenting at national and international conferences.

Honoring tradition and legacy: Tsyrulnikov’s tribute to Kazakh strongmen

Today, Tsyrulnikov boasts an impressive array of accolades, including four Guinness World Records for feats such as the unbending of horseshoes — a signature trick of the Kazakh legendary paluan (strongman) Kazhymukan Munaitpasov. For Tsyrulnikov, Munaitpasov holds a significant place in his life.

“I was surprised to discover how rich our country’s strength culture is. There are so many aspects and nuances that are largely unknown, even to our youth. My journey began with studying global strength cultures, which eventually led me to explore the strength traditions within Kazakhstan. I delved into how athletes trained, their interactions with their peers—essentially, how the fusion of friendship, strength and Kazakh heritage came together in figures like Kazhymukan,” Tsyrulnikov said.

“For me, Kazhymukan embodies the essence of what it means to be a true Kazakh. Why? Because he wasn’t just known for his superhuman strength and athletic prowess as a world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling. … Kazhymukan was also a visionary. In 1926, he played a key role in opening the first theater in Kyzylorda, a significant cultural milestone. People traveled from across Russia and neighboring countries to experience the performances he directed. By the way, the great Kazakh singer Amre Kashaubayev performed there. This is a lesser-known aspect of his legacy, but it underscores his innovative spirit and dedication to cultural development. I think his legacy deserves to inspire modern youth and the nation,” he added.

He emphasized that Kazhymukan was a global figure and a “goodwill ambassador” for the Kazakh people at the time. Sergey Tsyrulnikov frequently addresses a common misconception in his interviews regarding the term batyr even within Kazakhstan.

“There is a prevalent stereotype that batyr means merely a warrior on horseback who fights over his country’s enemies. However, the true essence of this word extends beyond this image. It’s important to recognize that batyr is not confined to physical strength; such a title can be given to women, too, and anyone who exemplifies love and commitment for their homeland. Therefore, batyr represents a spiritual state rather than merely physical prowess,” Tsyrulnikov noted.

A heart for the homeland: Tsyrulnikov’s charitable endeavors empower rural communities

Tsyrulnikov, who playfully adopted the Kazakh name Sergazy Batyr instead of Sergey, demonstrates spiritual fortitude and a profound patriotism, reflecting his deep love for his homeland.

For Tsyrulnikov, these values are not abstract ideals. He began by providing aid to a village, understanding the challenges faced by schools and children similar to those he once experienced. His efforts started with supplying sports equipment to one village and expanded to 74 villages through personal financial contributions. This initiative, which later grew into the “100 Villages” project, has attracted support from private individuals, and Tsyrulnikov stresses that no state funds have been involved.

“I decided to donate 30% of my earnings to this project. As I began giving, soon, more started coming back to me. It truly works. There is a saying, ‘Ask, and it will be given to you,’ I have found this to be true. As I gave more, I received more in return. I believe this indicates that the Almighty wanted me to continue this path. Initially, I kept my donations private. I started by providing sports equipment for 74 villages entirely out of my pocket. Then, I spoke with an imam at a mosque in the Turkistan Region. He told me that the Almighty grants strength not for personal gain but to benefit others. He encouraged me to make my charitable efforts known despite my belief that such deeds should be done quietly. He mentioned that there are many wealthy individuals in Kazakhstan who could follow my example. It was significant to me that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev acknowledged my work in his address to the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, highlighting that I achieved this without state assistance. His recognition is important because it shows that my efforts are valued and could inspire others to contribute to the country as well,” Tsyrulnikov said.

According to him, many business people were inspired to invest in building sports facilities. As a result, alongside the 129 auls (villages) that already received some assistance, about 15 new sports sites have been opened, and roughly 30 classes have been established, all funded and equipped by private contributors.

“I emphasize that we don’t solicit donations; instead, we directly provide everything needed to the schools,” Tsyrulnikov added. “The essence of our project goes beyond the immediate aid we provide. The core of what we do lies in reaching out to remote areas where help is scarce. We conduct open training sessions with rural youth, engaging them in Q&A sessions and discussions.”

Regrettably, Tsyrulnikov said that he is unable to assist every rural child in need. His hope is that one day, if he becomes a millionaire, he will be able to support all the villages in Kazakhstan, which, according to him, number 6,430. However, he noted that with over 44,000 millionaires in the country, these communities could be transformed into well-equipped and thriving places if each one were to help a village and contribute to its development.

“Why should we depend solely on the government? I urge our millionaires to remember we won’t leave this land with material possessions. We will only take away the lasting impact of our good deeds. I donate 50% or 30% of what I earn. Still, some people don’t understand me. Some businessmen even ask, ‘Why are you doing this? You could buy yourself a larger four-room apartment.’ But I look at it differently. Out of 129 villages, there are about over 50,000 happy children who said ‘Rakhmet’ (Thank you) to me, and you can’t put a price on that kind of joy,” he added.

When asked about his plans to promote the values he preaches as Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador, Tsyrulnikov confirmed that this is indeed his intention. While he is widely recognized for his strength, he hopes to draw more attention to his work in the social sphere. He believes that these efforts genuinely reflect the values of Kazakh patriots.

“I am committed to social initiatives. We live in an era where people’s attention can be fleeting, often captivated by trending content. This is a natural aspect of human psychology, and I accept it. However, I aim to emphasize that what truly matters are the qualities of a person’s soul, heart and love for their homeland. These qualities are the core of patriotism. Patriotism doesn’t need to be taught — it should come from a genuine love and respect for one’s land and people. True patriotism is about having a heartfelt connection to your homeland and your fellow citizens. That’s what matters,” he concluded.