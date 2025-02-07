Kazakhstan Uses Recovered Assets to Build Another School

By Staff Report in Nation on 7 February 2025

ASTANA – The Kazakh government has allocated 1.4 billion tenge (US$2.7 million) from recovered illegally withdrawn assets to build a new school in Koksai village, the Zhetisu Region, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on Feb. 7.

Photo credit: primeminister.kz Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

A similar amount was recently used to construct a school in the Ulytau Region.

Koksai’s existing school, where 53 children study in two shifts, lacks subject rooms, a sports hall, an assembly hall, and a canteen. The new school, designed for 60 students, will help address the shortage of schoolplaces, benefiting the village’s growing number of young children. Currently, 28 children under 7 years of age live in the village.

The government has recently allocated 58 billion tenge (US$113 million) from the Special State Fund to construct socially significant facilities. These include five schools: a music school, two sports complexes, a multifunctional hospital complex, a dormitory, two kindergartens and a first-aid station.


