Kazakhstan Allocates $2.7 Million in Recovered Assets to Build New School

ASTANA – The Kazakh government has allocated over 1.4 billion tenge (US$2.7 million) from recovered illegally withdrawn assets to build a new school in the Ulytau Region, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on Feb. 5.

The 80-seat school in Karazhal will improve the lives of local children, many of whom travel to other parts of town for classes in two shifts.

So far, the government has directed 56.6 billion tenge (US$109.4 million) from the Special State Fund toward socially significant projects, including schools in the Atyrau and Zhetisu Regions, a music school in the Turkistan Region, a sports complex in the Akmola and Almaty Regions, a multifunctional hospital complex in Ridder, a dormitory in Shymkent, two kindergartens in Aktobe and Petropavl, as well as a first-aid station in the Mangystau Region.

Construction is also underway on a sports complex for gifted child athletes in the town of Arkalyk, a rehabilitation center for children with musculoskeletal disorders in Astana, and a training center for people with special needs in Almaty.