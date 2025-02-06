Kazakhstan Unlikely to Be Impacted by US-China Trade Dispute, Says Official 

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev reassured that the U.S.-China trade conflict will not affect Kazakhstan’s market, citing differing consumer demands.

The ministry has analyzed various scenarios, and Torebayev explained that they are not particularly concerned about the trade dispute.

“China produces a wide range of goods, but the demand for these products in the United States and Kazakhstan differs significantly. Therefore, we do not anticipate a surge of Chinese products dominating our market,” he said during a briefing in the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, reported Kazinform on Feb. 5.

Torebayev explained that many Chinese manufacturers focus solely on the U.S. market, where purchasing power is far greater than in Kazakhstan. Consequently, their products cater to different consumer segments and may not align with the preferences of Kazakhstan citizens. He added that for such products to enter Kazakhstan’s market, they would need to undergo new certification and registration, which complicates the redistribution process.

“Additionally, it remains uncertain whether there will be sufficient demand for these goods in Kazakhstan,” he said.