Kazakhstan, Nigeria Explore Opportunities to Expand Bilateral Cooperation 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan and Nigeria held a business conference in Abuja, aiming to strengthen trade, economic ties and explore strategic partnerships across sectors such as agriculture, digitalization, and natural resource utilization.

The Kazakh delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, engaged with Nigerian officials, including Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Abubakar Kyari and representatives from major banks and businesses, reported Kazakh Invest on Feb. 23.

The event focused on key areas of partnership, including simplifying visa procedures for citizens and diplomats and exploring the possibility of establishing direct flights between Kazakhstan and Nigeria to enhance economic and trade relations.

Special emphasis was placed on digitalization and innovation. Both countries are exploring opportunities for collaboration in the IT sector, the construction of data centers, and the development of fintech solutions. The officials discussed using digital technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of financial transactions, strengthen human capital, and streamline business processes. Cooperation in subsoil use and exporting goods to Nigeria and the broader African market was also explored.

Another significant focus was the expansion of cooperation in the agro-industrial sector. The potential for exporting Kazakh agricultural products, such as grains and oilseeds, and introducing advanced agricultural technologies were key topics of discussion.

Both delegations expressed strong confidence in the need to deepen bilateral cooperation and highlighted the substantial potential for developing trade and economic ties.

Nigeria, the largest economy and most populous nation in Africa, with a population exceeding 220 million, boasts rich natural resources, a rapidly growing market, and strategic potential for international collaboration across various sectors.