Digital Almaty Forum Showcases AI, Regional Tech Collaboration

ASTANA — The Digital Almaty 2025 forum kicked off with a plenary session with officials from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries discussing the future of digital technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in economic growth on Jan.31.

“Over the past eight years Digital Almaty has established itself as an effective platform for discussion of progress in digital technologies and strengthening cooperation between the government, business and the scientific community,” said Olzhas Bektenov, the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Bektenov emphasized the need to embrace artificial intelligence as a key driver of economic growth, noting its transformative impact on global industries.

“The new era requires us to quickly adapt to the rapidly changing digital world. The era of mass computer distribution in the 1980s and the rise of smartphones in the 2000s each contributed over 7% to global GDP. Today, we are in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), which, according to IDC [International Data Corporation], will add nearly $20 trillion to the global economy by 2030,” said Bektenov.

Bektenov identified three key aspects of AI expansion: human capital development, digital infrastructure and institutional frameworks. He highlighted global shifts from competition to cooperation in AI research, with leading tech companies joining forces to advance innovation.

“On well-known platforms, AI enthusiasts openly share their developments for the sake of technological progress. We must use this experience for our own and joint developments,” he said, proposing the EAEU countries to collaborate to advance artificial intelligence through the Alem.ai International Center, which will open in Astana this year.

Bektenov also spotlighted Kazakhstan’s recent steps to foster AI development, including the establishment of a national AI strategy, the creation of the Committee for Artificial Intelligence and the launch of a $1 billion venture investment fund under Astana Hub, the country’s leading technology and innovation center.

Global AI spending and economic impact

Andrew Beklemishev, the chairman of the Public Council at the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry, shared insights into global AI spending. He noted that according to IDC, global spending on AI technologies reached $235 billion in 2024, up 33% from the previous year.

“Analysts predict this rapid development will continue, with AI spending expected to exceed $632 billion by 2028,” added Beklemishev.

He highlighted that industrial AI is transforming sectors not only by analyzing data, but also by enhancing efficiency, predicting risks and optimizing processes.

“However, AI development is impossible without data. Data is its fuel, determining the quality and effectiveness of technologies. Without reliable and accessible data, even the most advanced algorithms may remain limited,” said Beklemishev, noting that governments must create favorable data collection and processing conditions through improved legislation and cybersecurity.

EAEU’s digital integration and economic cooperation

Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Collegium, outlined the EAEU’s efforts to integrate digital solutions across member states. He highlighted the Digital Union concept, which aims to enhance economic cooperation through seamless digital interactions while preserving each state’s digital sovereignty.

Sagintayev also discussed the role of digitalization in improving trade, labor migration, and government services.

“Thanks to the secure data transmission network and phased implementation of common processes, we now have full-fledged interstate electronic interaction across government-to-government, business-to-government, and citizen-to-government sectors,” said Sagintayev.

Additionally, he noted the unified system for verifying product safety requirements, which has significantly streamlined administrative procedures, as well as the cross-border digital identities, which simplify citizen services such as pension calculations.

“Currently, the EAEU’s database contains over 6.5 million documents, with more than 2.5 million transactions recorded in 2024 alone, demonstrating strong demand for digital services,” said Sagintayev.

International digital advancements and cooperation

Prime ministers from EAEU countries shared their national digital strategies, noting the importance of cooperation in the region’s technological transformation.

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov emphasized the role of AI in enhancing healthcare, transport and education. He also mentioned the need for AI adoption in national strategies, with projects such as the Digital Bridge system facilitating seamless communication between government authorities.

“It is not just about implementing new technologies but about creating an effective ecosystem that serves the interests of the state, businesses and citizens,” said Asadov.

Belarus, currently chairing the EAEU’s digital initiatives, prioritizes AI applications in healthcare and industry. Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko noted that AI-driven medical advancements in Belarus include smart biomedical rehabilitation suits, early-stage cancer detection algorithms, and genetic data analysis tools.

In agriculture, AI-powered machinery has increased daily production by 20% and reduced yield losses by a quarter. The country is also leveraging AI to optimize logistics and automate government processes, streamlining a legislative framework that includes over 150,000 legal acts.

Additionally, Belarus is developing a Model Law on AI for CIS countries aimed at unifying regulations and fostering regional cooperation in AI governance.

“Our integration mechanisms create an excellent opportunity to establish a Eurasian data market. To ensure digital sovereignty, we must work together, integrating technologies and innovation across all member states,” said Golovchenko.

Emerging AI hubs in the region

The Kyrgyz Republic is positioning itself as an emerging AI hub, with investments in digital transformation aimed at improving governance and economic development. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev also emphasized the need for regional cooperation in AI development, advocating for the creation of a Regional AI Hub to share knowledge and ensure equal access to computing power.

“The key to success in the modern technological world is not competition but cooperation. AI is no longer a distant concept—it is an integral part of our daily lives, and our region must not only use its potential but actively shape its development,” said Kasymaliev.

Iran, a regional leader in digitalization, is focusing on creating intelligent economies through AI. Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref highlighted Iran’s progress in AI development, particularly in e-commerce, fintech and public services. He noted that Iran’s digital sector accounts for 27% of its economy, with plans to increase this figure by 10% in the coming years.

“By using advanced technologies such as AI, we can exchange valuable data and strengthen regional economic ties. The future of our digital economies depends on how well we cooperate and integrate our technological capabilities,” said Aref.

Regional commitment to cybersecurity, AI strategy and digital governance

Russia has become a dominant force in AI and cybersecurity. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin discussed Russia’s efforts to build a robust digital infrastructure and its commitment to developing a national AI ecosystem. Focusing on AI applications in e-government services, Russia is also working on low-orbit satellite networks to improve broadband access across the EAEU.

Uzbekistan has set ambitious AI goals to increase AI-driven digital services to $1.5 billion by 2030. Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov emphasized the transformative power of AI and the need to integrate AI ethics regulations to ensure transparency and security. The country is also working to develop regional AI standards and attract investment in digital startups.

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan discussed the country’s efforts to create a shared digital ecosystem with other EAEU members, ensuring that AI benefits both society and the economy.

“Digitization is no longer a choice—it is an economic necessity (…) Our task is to create a common digital ecosystem that serves both society and the economy. By working together, we can ensure that AI-driven innovation benefits all citizens and strengthens our regional cooperation,” said Grigoryan.

The Digital Almaty 2025

The Digital Almaty 2025 forum, a two-day event funded through private investment, is expected to attract over 40,000 participants. This year’s theme, “Industrial AI: Technologies for the New Era,” highlights AI’s impact beyond industry, extending to healthcare, education and creative sectors. With an expanded format, the forum introduces interactive elements such as a virtual exhibition and AI podcast studio, enabling remote participation.

The event brought together 220 companies, including sectoral leaders in mining, oil and gas, and AI-driven startups in robotics, fintech, and medtech. The forum serves as a key platform for technology exchange, strategic partnerships and investment in high-tech industries, strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as a regional IT hub and integrating the country into the global digital economy.