EAEU Officials Address Economic Integration, Technological Innovation at Almaty Meeting

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov hosted a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on Jan. 30 in Almaty. Officials from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries discussed economic cooperation and integration.

During the meeting, the officials emphasized the importance of joint projects, technological innovations, and the advancement of the union’s economic growth, with a special focus on agro-industrial development and the creation of a unified information system within the EAEU.

Bektenov noted the importance of international dialogue on the platform of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and expressed confidence that the adopted decisions would give a new impetus to the development of integration processes.

According to the presiding party’s data, the union’s gross domestic product (GDP) is currently showing steady growth. By the end of 2024, its economic performance is projected to be around 4%.

At the same time, the leaders emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to align with the union’s shared vision, as outlined in the declaration on the future development of economic processes within the EAEU up to 2030. This vision will consider emerging global economic trends, as well as new technologies and innovations.

The discussion also focused on mechanisms to support joint projects within the agro-industrial sector to enhance production sustainability and foster innovative growth in the industry. Special attention was given to areas such as breeding development, seed production for crops, livestock farming, agricultural product processing, and the expansion of agro-industrial infrastructure.

The event was attended by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, and Bakytzhan Sagintayev, chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), reported the Prime Minister’s press service.