Digital Almaty Forum to Host Plenary Session of EAEU Prime Ministers

ASTANA — The Digital Almaty 2025 forum, scheduled for Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, will feature a plenary session of the Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union countries, including Azerbaijan, Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Iran, as well as the heads of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

According to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, the traditional Digital Awards 2025 will be presented following the session.

The event will summarize the results of the Astana Hub’s AI Movement initiative and host the national stage of the FIRST Tech Challenge, where the 24 best school teams will compete for the Digital Ministry Cup.

One of the key events of the forum will be the Industry AI Battle, a competition of startups in AI and digital transformation, where participants will compete for a prize fund of $60,000 and grants from the forum’s partners.

For the first time, a unique virtual exhibition will be presented for all those unable to attend Digital Almaty in person. The Startup Alley will showcase 80 international innovative projects, while the Industry X zone will feature successful implementations of Kazakh technology in large industrial enterprises. Experts from the United States, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Iran will participate in panel sessions on AI applications in production processes.

This year, the forum will bring together world experts, including Yoram Wijngaarde, founder and CEO of Dealroom.co, who will introduce Kazakhstan’s ecosystem for the first time.

Since its founding in Amsterdam in 2013, Dealroom.co has earned a reputation as a leading innovation data and analytics platform. Wijngaarde will provide a comprehensive review of global tech ecosystems and showcase Dealroom.co’s advanced tools for assessing investment prospects, analyzing ecosystems, and forecasting growth.

The two-day forum, funded through private investment, is expected to attract more than 40,000 people.