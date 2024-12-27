Tokayev’s Spokesperson Outlines President’s Activities in 2024

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s spokesperson, Berik Uali, outlined the President’s major achievements in 2024 in an article published in the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper on Dec. 27.

Kazakhstan began the year 2024 with positive changes. One key development was the launch of Alatau City. In January, Tokayev signed a decree transforming the village of Zhetygen into the city of Alatau, establishing a new urban center between Almaty and Konayev. The project attracted interest from foreign investors, particularly during Tokayev’s visit to Singapore, where discussions focused on integrating the Almaty agglomeration into a free economic zone.

Throughout the year, Tokayev introduced legislative measures to address critical social issues. The government passed laws ensuring women’s rights and children’s safety, strengthening penalties for domestic violence, and combating human trafficking. The President also prioritized public safety, establishing increased penalties for vandalism, bans on vapes, and initiatives to curb gambling addiction.

No one was left without attention during this year’s devastating spring floods. Tokayev responded promptly to the situation, ordering the immediate evacuation of people to safe places and providing necessary assistance. The state fulfilled all its obligations, and all victims received material and financial assistance.

Economic reforms also remained a priority. In May, Tokayev signed a decree to liberalize the economy, focusing on reducing state participation, encouraging competition, and lowering business costs.

Transport and logistics also saw fruitful advancements. The President launched a logistics center in Xi’an, China, and collaborated with Uzbekistan to enhance the Trans-Afghan trade route.

Kazakhstan made progress in agriculture and environmental conservation. Despite severe spring floods, the country recorded its largest grain harvest in a decade, collecting 26.7 million tons. In April, the nationwide environmental campaign Taza Kazakhstan mobilized 2.4 million people, collecting 900,000 tons of garbage and planting 2.5 million trees.

On Oct. 6, the people decided in a nationwide referendum on constructing a nuclear power plant. Over 71% of voters supported its construction, marking a significant step in the country’s energy policy.

On the international stage, Kazakhstan chaired six major organizations, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The country hosted the SCO summit in Astana, where 60 new agreements were signed and its partnership network expanded. Under Kazakhstan’s leadership, the OTS approved a unified Turkic alphabet and organized the fifth World Nomad Games, which attracted 2,500 athletes from 90 countries.