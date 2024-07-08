Kazakh President Tightens Law Preventing Vandalism, Property Damage

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on July 5, increasing penalties for human trafficking, vandalism, and property damage.

State Counselor Erlan Karin commented that the law was part of the initiatives proposed at the National Kurultai in March in Atyrau.

Previously, Kazakhstan introduced a law prohibiting vape sales and distribution and a law amending penalties for violence against women and children.

“In his Atyrau speech, the President called for combating negative manifestations of bad manners and lack of culture, referring to vandalism as a destructive behavior,” Karin wrote on his Telegram channel on July 6.

The law tightens liability for pollution of public places, intentional destruction or damage to another’s property, deliberate destruction or damage of historical and cultural monuments, natural complexes, or objects under state protection, as well as objects or documents of special historical, scientific, artistic, or cultural significance.