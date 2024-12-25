Kazakhstan Honors Sporting Elite at Uzdik 2024 Awards

ASTANA — The Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports hosted the annual Uzdik Award ceremony on Dec. 24, recognizing the achievements of the nation’s athletes and coaches who have brought pride to Kazakhstan on the international stage.

The event summarized the year’s sports accomplishments, highlighting key achievements and inspiring the younger generation to aim for new victories. Attended by prominent athletes, coaches, members of Parliament, representatives of the sports community, and journalists, the ceremony featured performances by renowned artists and an awards presentation honoring the best in Kazakh sports.

“This year was marked by historic achievements at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris. Judoka Yeldos Smetov won the first Olympic gold medal in judo in the history of Independent Kazakhstan. For the first time, a Kazakhstani gymnast, Nariman Kurbanov, rose to the Olympic podium, and David Degtyarev became a two-time Paralympic champion in powerlifting. Para-judoka Akmaral Nahuatbek also brought Olympic gold to the country,” said Yerbol Myrzabosynov, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, at the opening ceremony.

He noted Kazakhstan’s hosting of the fifth World Nomad Games in Astana, which brought together athletes from 89 countries. The national team of Kazakhstan secured first place in the team competition.

Myrzabosynov expressed gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for supporting transformative initiatives in the sports sector.

“With new challenges ahead, including the Asian Winter Games in Harbin in February 2025 and the continued pursuit of Olympic licenses, we anticipate even greater achievements in the coming year,” he added.

The Uzdik 2024 Awards, sponsored by the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund and supported by the Foundation for the Support of the Tourism and Sports Industry, recognized excellence across various categories.

“This year, we have 20 nominees, each receiving a symbolic award statue and a monetary prize of one million tenge (US$1,935). The winners were selected across various categories, including awards for coaches in rural areas fostering youth sports development,” said Meiramgazy Sapargaliyev, the Ministry of Sports and Tourism representative.

“There are also awards for patrons who contribute financially or by building sports complexes and schools. Today, we are celebrating not only athletes but also sports doctors, coaches, and journalists. This annual award has been recognizing excellence in sports since 2014,” he added.

Yeldos Smetov, a judoka, and David Degtyarev, a Paralympic powerlifter, were nominated in the “Sportspersons of the Year” category for their remarkable contributions.

“This award reflects the recognition of the nation and the sports community. It represents the tremendous efforts we, as athletes, put into our work. This is not my first time receiving this honor—it is probably the third or fourth. The Olympics were particularly significant this year, and as someone who brought home a gold medal for Kazakhstan, I believe that achievement is being acknowledged through this award,” told Smetov to The Astana Times.

“This ceremony is a powerful source of motivation for young people. When they see our accomplishments, it inspires them to strive for greatness,” he added.

Akmaral Nauatbek, a Paralympic judoka, was honored for her “Best Momentum in Sports,” and Ilya Mizernykh was acknowledged as the “Youth Athlete of the Year,”

Galymzhan Zhylgeldiev and Yuri Kolesnikov received the “Best Coach of the Year” award. Gizat Tusipaev was named “Best Village Coach of the Year,” and Yerlan Tasbolatov was awarded “Best Rural Sports Methodologist.” Darkhan Sharigatov received the honor of the “Best Rural Sports Instructor.” Sergey Sergeev was honored as the “Best Children’s Coach.” Nadezhda Kim was awarded for being the “Best Specialist in Physical Culture and Sports.”

Additionally, the Seydakhmet Berdikulov Award, named after a renowned Kazakh sports journalist, went to Zhandos Aitbaiuly of Khabar TV, Kuanysh Nurdanbekuly of Egemen Kazakhstan, and Nazerke Sultanbek of Sport+, for their outstanding sports journalism.

Yessekeev Kuanyshbek, president of the Judo Federation of Kazakhstan, was honored as the “President of the Best Accredited Sports Federation.” The Federation of Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling was acknowledged as the “Best Accredited Sports Federation.”

The Department of Culture, Language Development, Physical Culture and Sports of Makat District of the Atyrau Region was recognized as the “Best District Sports Department.” The Specialized School of Higher Sports Skills in Almaty was marked as the “Best Sports Organization,” and the Department of Physical Culture and Sports of the akimat (city administration) of Zhambyl Region was named the “Best Sports Region.”