Kazakhstan’s Powerlifter Degtyarev Wins Gold Medal at 2024 Paralympics in Paris

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won the gold medal in the men’s powerlifting in the 54-kilogram weight category at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris on Sept. 4.

Degtyarev triumphed over Cuban weightlifter Pablo Ramirez (185 kilograms) lifting 188 kilograms. China’s Yang Jinglang (179 kilograms) became the third.

Degtyarev won the Paralympic Games for the second time in his career. In 2020, he was the first in Tokyo, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated two-time Paralympic champion Degtyarev on his X account.

“Congratulations to David Degtyarev, who became a two-time Paralympic champion! He showed a brilliant result and unwavering strength of spirit,” Tokayev wrote.

On the same day, Dastan Mukashbekov won the bronze medal in the men’s shot put – F36.

On Aug. 31, Yerkin Gabbasov won silver in rifle standing scoring 247.3 points at the Paris Paralympics.