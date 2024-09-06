Kazakh Judoka Wins Gold at 2024 Paralympic Games

ASTANA – Akmaral Nauatbek from Kazakhstan claimed a gold medal in para judo at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris on Sept. 5, reported the National Olympic Committee.

She triumphed in the 48-kilogram weight category, defeating France’s Sandrine Martinet with an ippon score (one full point) in the final.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the Paralympic champion on his X account, wishing her new victories.

“Your triumphant performance delighted sports fans. You showed dedication and unbending will in fights with the strongest rivals,” he wrote.

Kazakhstan’s Nurdaulet Zhumagali earned a silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke para swimming event. He qualified for the final with an Asian record. This is Zhumagali’s second Paralympic medal after bronze in Tokyo.

Kazakhstan currently has five medals, including David Degtyarev with gold in para powerlifting, Yerkin Gabbasov with silver in rifle standing, and Dastan Mukashbekov with bronze in the men’s shot put.

According to Sports.kz, with this set, Kazakhstan rose from 49th to 34th place in the overall medal standings of the Paralympic Games.