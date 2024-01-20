Ilya Mizernykh Wins Kazakhstan’s First Gold at Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

ASTANA – Kazakh ski jumper Ilya Mizernykh, 16, wins Kazakhstan’s first gold in the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, reported the press service of the country’s National Olympic Committee on Jan. 20.

The athlete beat 38 competitors from 21 countries and scored 214 points. Austria’s Niki Hamml came second, and Poland’s Lukas Lukaschuk ranked third.

“After the first jump on a normal springboard, Mizernykh held the third place. However, with the second jump, he improved his result finishing in the final first place,” reads the statement.

Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev congratulated Kazakhstan on its first gold at the Winter Youth Olympics. Earlier, Kazakh athletes won only silver and bronze medals at the tournament.

“This is the first award of the highest standard in the history of the Winter Youth Olympics won by our athletes. On the first day of the championship, Ilya Mizernykh, competing in ski jumping, defeated all rivals and climbed to the highest podium of victory. It is a great start. May all our athletes also win gold medals at this Olympics. Congratulations from the bottom of my heart,” said Marzhikpayev.

The international sports event kicked off on Jan. 19 and will last until Feb. 1. Overall, 42 athletes represent Kazakhstan.