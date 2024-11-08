Turkic States Unveil New Flag as Symbol of Unity and Heritage

ASTANA – The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) adopted an updated flag symbolizing unity and shared heritage at its 11th summit in Bishkek, reported Kazinform on Nov. 7.

The redesign highlights cultural and historical ties within the Turkic world, incorporating traditional colors and patterns representing the Turkic peoples’ shared roots.

The flag’s blue and white colors symbolize purity, tradition, and the vast steppe, evoking strength, harmony, and eternity.

The flag also features an octagon, a symbol of guidance and wisdom, alongside a sun with forty rays, representing light, openness, and vitality. This imagery signifies shared values and a collective vision, illuminating a prosperous path forward for Turkic nations.

The crescent moon and star—a symbol of Turkic statehood—embody growth, aspiration, and progress, promoting a sense of kinship and cultural ties.

Leaders attending the summit expressed hope that the new flag would foster mutual understanding and support a united vision for stability and peace across Turkic states.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev marked the organization’s 15th anniversary, calling for deeper cooperation in economic, cultural, and digital sectors across the Turkic world.