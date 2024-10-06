Voter Turnout Surpasses 39% in Kazakhstan’s National Referendum

ASTANA—The participation rate surpassed 39% in Kazakhstan’s national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant, which continues on Oct. 6 throughout the country.

“Overall, nationwide, as of 12 p.m., 4,804,102 citizens have received their ballots, which accounts for 39.23% out of the overall number of eligible voters,” said CEC member Shavhat Otemisov.

Shymkent city in the south of the country has the highest turnout, at 57.03%, followed by the Karagandy Region, at 46.89%, and the Akmola Region, at 45.48%.

The lowest participation rate remains in the city of Almaty, where just 11.88% of eligible voters cast the ballot.

Over 10,000 polling stations, including 74 in Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions abroad, have been set up for the referendum. Polling stations will be open until 8 p.m., with results expected to be announced within the next seven days.

For the referendum to be valid, more than half of the eligible voters must participate. The key question on the ballot is: Do you support the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan?

One hundred and seventy-seven observers from 30 foreign countries and four international organizations observe the vote.

Officials continue to show up in the polling stations. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also cast his ballot, saying this day will “undoubtedly go down in history.”