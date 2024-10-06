President Tokayev Casts His Vote in Nuclear Power Plant Referendum

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in the national referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant on Oct. 6.

“Undoubtedly, today will go down in history. Our citizens face a choice – whether or not to have a nuclear power plant. A referendum is a very effective tool of direct democracy. Whatever decision the people make, the state will follow their will,” Tokayev said during a media briefing.

When asked about the potential construction, Tokayev suggested that an international consortium of leading global companies with advanced technologies should be involved in the project if the public supports the initiative.

Addressing questions about what has been done after the spring floods, the President pointed out that similar disasters had impacted countries worldwide. He noted that Kazakhstan handled this problem with no outside help through financial and human resources mobilization.

The President also noted that the government is fulfilling the assigned tasks.

“We have very intense work, which may not be visible to the media,” he said, assuring that he receives updates regularly and stays informed of all events. “And, of course, I point out shortcomings in the work of both ministers and government leadership. Seven months is a short period, and government members must show themselves. The main task is to find sources of economic growth in our country.