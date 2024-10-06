Kazakh PM, Officials Cast Their Ballots in Referendum

ASTANA – Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov was among the first to vote in the nuclear power plant referendum, casting his ballot at the Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana on Oct. 6, reported Kazinform news agency

State Counselor Erlan Karin also cast his vote, noting that the referendum’s matter determines the further vector of economic development and plans for the decades ahead.

“Kazakhstan is the first and only country in the Commonwealth of Independent States and Central Asia to hold a referendum on such an issue. The very fact of holding a referendum shows the expansion of dialogue between citizens, society, and the state,” he said.

Karin highlighted that the referendum marks a significant moment toward a new political culture.

Maulen Ashimbayev, the chairman of the Senate, an upper house of the Kazakh Parliament, called the referendum an important step in the democratic development of Kazakhstan.

“Today we see the implementation of the presidential concept of a ‘listening state’ in matters of Kazakhstan’s future,” he said.

Yerlan Koshanov, the chairman of the Mazhilis, a lower house of the Kazakh Parliament, cast his ballot at a polling station in the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national railway company.

“The most important thing is that this decision is made by the people. Before this, we adopted a constitutional reform, the main goal of which was to ensure the free participation of each citizen in the country’s political life. Today we see the result of this reform,” he noted.

Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva stressed that the referendum must be taken very seriously.

“This is a very serious campaign, where a fateful decision for the people is being made. Of course, today’s referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant is not a political issue, it has a purely economic essence, but it very seriously and fundamentally affects the development of our country,” she added.

Voting abroad

Kazakh citizens in South Korea were also among the first to exercise their constitutional right to vote in the referendum.

“This decision is of great importance for our country’s future, and the referendum is an opportunity to take into account all points of view of society, ensuring transparency of decision-making. The government seeks to hear everyone’s opinion, and for us, citizens, it is extremely important to actively participate in this process,” shared Kamila Mautova, the first Kazakh voter in Seoul.

She also added that thanks to the efforts of Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions, many citizens abroad were able to vote.

A total of 74 polling stations were opened in 59 countries.

As of 10 a.m., 17.79% of eligible voters – out of a total of 12,244,683 – had already received ballots.