Kazakh Central Election Commission Accredits 177 Int’l Observers Ahead of National Referendum

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission has accredited 177 observers from 30 countries and four international organizations for the nuclear power plant referendum scheduled for Oct. 6.

Addressing an Oct. 1 meeting of the commission, CIC member Mukhtar Yerman said the international organizations participating in the referendum include the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA.

At the invitation of the commission, representatives from the central electoral bodies of 14 countries, including the heads of the central election commissions of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, will also take part in observing the referendum.

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko announced that the ministry has accredited 200 foreign journalists from 37 countries, who will also observe and cover the national referendum.