International Judo Federation President Visits Kazakhstan to Discuss Development Plans 

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the President of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Marius Vizer on Oct. 30 to discuss judo development in the country.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to Vizer for his contribution to the development and promotion of judo. According to him, this sport is of great interest in Kazakhstan, especially among children and young people. More than 160,000 adults and children practice judo in numerous sections and training centers throughout the country, reported Akorda.

“We are very proud that Kazakh athlete Yeldos Smetov won a gold medal at the recent Olympic Games in Paris. Therefore, we are very interested in developing contacts and efficient cooperation with the International Judo Federation,” Tokayev noted.

Vizer thanked Tokayev for his personal support for the development of judo in Kazakhstan. He recalled the plans to open the IJF Academy in Astana, which will become one of the centers for training high-class coaches and judges in the region.

“All members of our judo family are united and strive for one goal – the education and better integration of a worthy person into society,” said Vizer.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the prospects for long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IJF and discussed preparation for the World Judo Championship, which will take place in 2027 in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev awarded Vizer the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of second degree for his contribution to the promotion of judo in Kazakhstan.

During the visit, Vizer plans to visit the Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, the Barys Arena multifunctional sports complex, and construction site of the National Sports University. He also plans to hold talks with Kazakhstan’s leading athletes and coaches.