Kazakhstan to Host World Judo Championships in 2027

By Dana Omirgazy in Sports on 9 October 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will hold the World Judo Championships in 2027, according to an agreement reached between Kazakh Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerbol Myrzabossynov and President of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Marius Vizer in Budapest.

Yerbol Myrzabossynov and Marius Vizer agreed to open a representative office of the IJF Academy in Kazakhstan. Photo credit: Myrzabossynov’s Instagram page

“This is not only a great honor for the country, but also a good opportunity for Kazakh athletes to prove themselves and strengthen their positions prior to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles,” Myrzabossynov wrote on his Instagram page on Oct. 9.

Vizer and Myrzabossynov also agreed to open a representative office of the IJF Academy in Kazakhstan, which is supposed “to have a significant impact on improving the professional level of Kazakh athletes and coaching staff.”


