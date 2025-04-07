Kazakhstan’s Fashion Supply Chain Gets Boost with New Railway Logistics Model

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s fashion retail sector is set to benefit from a faster, more efficient supply chain as Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) national railway company launches a new logistics model using Talgo passenger trains for cargo transportation, reported the KTZ press service on April 7.

In a first for the country, a commercial shipment weighing 1,700 kilograms was delivered from Astana to Almaty, marking a strategic collaboration with Warehouse Management IAA, one of Kazakhstan’s top logistics providers serving over 80% of fashion retailers. The new model aims to reduce delivery times, optimize transportation costs, and improve access to goods across the country’s major cities and regions.

The new logistics model will optimize and, with the help of efficient logistics, improve delivery conditions for more than 1,000 street stores and 2,500 retail outlets in the country’s largest shopping malls and will also increase the availability of goods in the regions by reducing travel time and operating costs.

Transportation on passenger trains will help significantly reduce logistics costs, improve delivery conditions and increase the availability of goods in the regions. KTZ noted that this logistics model meets the safety requirements for passengers in the operation of rolling stock, and the business community has the opportunity to build effective interaction in transport logistics.

Warehouse Management IAA is one of Kazakhstan’s top 10 largest logistics providers and provides services to leading global brands such as LC Waikiki, Koton, DeFacto, Adidas, ECCO, Mango, Guess and Reserved. With KTZ, the company plans to develop regular transportation between major cities of the country, including Almaty, Astana, Shymkent, Atyrau, Karagandy, Kyzylorda, and Kostanai.