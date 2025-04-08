Jennifer Lopez to Perform in Kazakhstan This August 

ASTANA – Global superstar Jennifer Lopez will perform on Aug. 1 at the Astana Arena as part of her Up All Night tour, as was announced on her Instagram page.

The tour kicks off on July 1 and runs through Aug. 3, covering 17 cities worldwide, including Antalya, Istanbul, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Budapest, Warsaw, Bucharest, Abu Dhabi, and others.

At today’s government meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed the need for continued efforts to make Kazakhstan a permanent venue for events of such global magnitude to boost tourism.

Meanwhile, Astana Venue Management CEO Malik Khassenov expects more than 15,000 tourists from abroad. According to him, the contribution to Astana’s economy will total 6.5 billion tenge (US$12.3 million), while direct tax revenues from the concert will exceed 400 million tenge (over US$761,700).