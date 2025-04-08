Kazakhstan to Hold Grand Parade to Mark 80th Anniversary of WW II Victory

ASTANA — May 9 will mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Astana will host a military parade on May 7 to commemorate this significant milestone. It will be the first Victory Parade in the country since 2019, reported the Defense Ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Defense Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov recently visited a military unit in the capital to inspect preparations for the upcoming parade. During the visit, he toured the extensive field camp set up for the servicemen, which includes residential tents, medical facilities, and equipment maintenance points. The camp is ready to house 5,000 people and is fully prepared for the event.

With over 4,000 participants, the parade will feature 24 parade crews, including more than 200 female military personnel and 300 units of military equipment, including historical models. The air parade will showcase 66 aircraft. Key military branches, including the Ground Forces and National Guard, will participate in the ceremony.

In addition to the parade in the Kazakh capital, Almaty will host an open-air museum to honor the anniversary. Located at the Army House, the museum will display 30 pieces of military equipment from World War II, including the 152-millimeter howitzer model 1931. The Army House is also undergoing renovations to enhance its role as a hub for military-patriotic education.