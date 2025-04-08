New Exhibition Brings Mystic and Spiritual Experiences to Kazakh Capital 

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital showcased the Shaman’s Son exhibition at Kulanshi Art Space, offering visitors an immersive experience where ancient ritualistic energy blends with contemporary interpretations of mysticism on April 3. Featuring the works of Nigerian artist Moses Zibor and Kazakh artist Saulet Zhanibek, the exhibition forms a cross-cultural dialogue rooted in a shared quest for spiritual connection.

Leila Makhat, the exhibition’s curator, said the name Shaman’s Son was chosen to reflect the mystical energy surrounding the artists and their work.

“Saulet and I have worked together for many years, and while his art is widely recognized, he’s now entering a new phase—his work is becoming deeper, more powerful, and undeniably magical,” Makhat told The Astana Times.

“With Zibor, the experience is both simple and complex. As a hereditary shaman, his presence carries a unique energy that genuinely impacts people. He has an extraordinary ability to transform lives with just a few words or gestures. His work has been exhibited before, but now he is venturing into abstract painting—vivid, captivating, and deeply immersive. If you look closely at his pieces, familiar shapes begin to emerge from the abstraction,” she added.

Makhat noted that the artists challenge conventional notions of traditional art and inspire new forms of expression.

“This is a form of magic—not dark magic, but light-infused witchcraft. Both artists share a gift that makes the world more vibrant and beautiful. The project also serves as an important stimulus for young artists to explore mystical and spiritual themes, adapting them to the contemporary world,” she said.

Zibor shared his perspective on the spiritual philosophy behind the Shaman’s Son exhibition.

“The exhibition is a spiritual concept. Whether through religion or the universe, we are not just ordinary personalities. There is something within us. That’s why we came up with the idea of Sons of Shaman—because we are all sons of shamans. Our parents practiced spiritual traditions, and some were pastoral healers. I believe I’m one of them, an example of that. That’s what inspired this exhibition,” he said in an interview with The Astana Times.

He emphasized that shamanism represents a universal link between cultures, particularly between Kazakh and African traditions, revealing shared ancestral roots that transcend borders.

He also revealed that his creative process is inspired by dreams and nature, particularly the mountains of Almaty.

Zibor also believes in the transformative and healing power of art. Stories from individuals who experienced positive life changes after acquiring his paintings, he said, reinforce the idea that art can serve not only as visual inspiration but also as a source of energy and renewal.

The Shaman’s Son exhibition will run through May 9.