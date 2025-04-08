Kazakhstan Seeks to Attract 10,000 AI Specialists Annually

ASTANA- Kazakhstan has been developing artificial intelligence (AI) capacity, and a key element of this strategy is to attract new talent. Kazakhstan aims to attract up to 10,000 AI specialists annually as part of the initiative related to the opening of the Alem.ai international AI center, reports Kazinform.

One of the largest AI projects in Kazakhstan is the creation of the Alem.ai center, which is planned to host an educational center for school children and a startup campus. The center is expected to boost exports of AI solutions to $5 billion by 2029.

“Alem.ai will contribute to the growth of exports of Kazakhstan’s AI solutions and launch a new wave of technological and economic development, making Astana an important intellectual center of Central Asia,” said Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev.

The ministry is launching a large—scale program aimed at training one million people in AI skills. In 2025, it is planned to train 60,000 people in Central Asia. Along with that, Kazakhstan will begin certification of government employees in AI under the AI Kyzmet program, as well as the development of AI competencies in the corporate sector through the AI Corporate initiative.

At the Digital Almaty 2025 Forum, the ministry’s AI committee and leading universities of Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of cooperation. Universities such as Satbayev University, KBTU, and Astana IT University will begin implementing advanced technologies in the field of robotics and AI. An important milestone in this project will be the opening of the Agibot R&D Center, which will operate on the basis of Alem.ai.

Nazarbayev University and the National Information Technologies presented the first Kazakh language AI module KazLLM, which will become the basis of the TurkLLM project for the development of language processing technologies in Turkic-speaking countries.

Astana Hub also provides opportunities for specialists from different fields to form a team and develop an AI startup under the AI’preneuers acceleration program. Last year, nine teams completed the program, and six of them received Seed Money funding.

Kazakhstan is also implementing AI in agriculture, transport, medicine and other fields. The Agritech Hub startup develops solutions based on satellite data and AI for monitoring agricultural land and forecasting yields. Egistic (field in Kazakh) provides a digital platform for household management through mobile apps, while Parqour simplifies parking operations and improves customer service. Cerebra AI offers solutions for stroke diagnosis within ten minutes.

The law on AI is also being discussed, which is designed to create legal conditions for the safe use of AI, regulate copyrights and combat deepfake content. The bill has been coordinated with 13 state bodies and submitted to Mazhilis, a lower house of the Parliament, for consideration.