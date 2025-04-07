Kazakhstan, WHO Sign Cooperation Strategy to Achieve SDGs by 2030

ASTANA – Kazakh Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge and Representative of WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan Skender Sola signed the Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS) until 2030 on April 7.

The document is supposed to support the health policy and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of Kazakhstan, ensuring improvement of the health of the population, reported the ministry’s press service.

The CCS until 2030 includes key priorities, including mitigating the impact of disease risk factors through a multisectoral approach, accelerating the achievement of universal health coverage by transforming primary health care, increasing equity in access to quality health services, ensuring equality in reproductive health and the health of various population groups, creating climate-resilient communities, and improving preparedness and response to health emergencies.

“The signing of this strategy marks an important step in strengthening the healthcare system of Kazakhstan. We are confident that joint efforts with WHO will help us achieve significant success in improving the health of the population and ensuring equitable access to health services,” said Alnazarova.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death among the population, while the rise in unhealthy diets, insufficient physical activity and smoking contribute to an increase in the burden of NCDs (non-communicable diseases). Problems such as tuberculosis, HIV and vaccine-preventable infectious diseases also remain relevant.

Kazakhstan has significantly improved its health system infrastructure and digital health services, but challenges remain regarding human resource allocation and financial sustainability. Strengthening primary health care (PHC) remains a priority in achieving universal health coverage (UHC).

Kluge stated that WHO was pleased to support Kazakhstan’s pursuit of sustainable development and better health for all its citizens. He noted that implementing the CCS would involve close collaboration between the Ministry of Health, WHO, and development partners.

He emphasized that the strategy aimed to build a robust, sustainable, and resilient health system, ensuring equitable health outcomes for all citizens of Kazakhstan. Additionally, he mentioned that progress would be tracked using key performance indicators and regular policy reviews.