World Nomad Games’ Third Day to Feature Nine Sports

ASTANA – The third day of the fifth World Nomad Games, Sept. 10, will feature nine sports, reported the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s press service.

The Kazanat Hippodrome is hosting the quarter-finals of kokpar between Kazakhstan and the United States. At the ethno-village, zhamby atu competitions are held in the Turkic style.

This day will include semifinals in assyk atu and togyzkumalak, as well as finals of audaryspak among heavyweights, traditional archery, Qazaq Kuresi among men, kurash, and mas-wrestling.

On Sept. 9, Kazakh athletes won 23 awards, including 13 gold medals.