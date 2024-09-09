Second Day: Kazakh Athletes Win 23 Medals at Nomad Games

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s national team won 23 awards, including 13 gold medals, on the second day of the World Nomad Games competitions.

Batyr Beksauyt won gold in Asian-style zhamby atu, or traditional horseback archery competitions, while Aitbek Sarybai won silver and Yeralkhan Aikoz earned bronze.

According to the Center for National and Equestrian Sports, Yermek Kuralbay, Almat Latipbek and Daryn Otkelbay won the gold medals in audaryspak or horseback wrestling in the weight categories up to 60 kilograms, up to 70 kilograms and up to 80 kilograms, respectively, on Sept. 9.

In sadak atu or traditional archery competitions, Kanat Kassymkhan and Aykorkem Batikhan won the bronze medals. Zhanibek Kulmirzayev won the gold, hitting the Puta target.

In Qazaq Kuresi, a type of traditional wrestling, Rauza Nurmukhammetova (56 kilograms), Aizhan Zhylkybayeva (48 kilograms), Nazerke Azamatova (52 kilograms), Bekzhan Tolepov (55 kilograms) and Meyirzhan Bereketov (60 kilograms), Didar Tukyshev (66 kilograms), Bakyt Kussakbayeva won the gold medals.

Albina Bakhiyeva won gold, Azhar Salykova and Marat Baikamurov won silver, Bekadil Shaimerdenov and Yerzat Argynov won bronze medal in the kurash tournament.

Takhmina Kozhamberdiyeva (55 kilograms) and Birimzhan Assylmurat (65 kilograms) won bronze medals for Kazakhstan in mas-wrestling competitions, a national sport of the Sakha people.

Kazakhstan’s kokpar team beat the U.S. team in the Kok-Boru qualifying round with a score of 18:0.