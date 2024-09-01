New Academic Year Starts in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — This academic year more than 3.9 million Kazakh schoolchildren will begin their academic journey across 7,859 schools nationwide, according to an Aug. 27 press release by the Kazakh Ministry of Education. Among these are over 350,000 first graders, with nearly 70% of them opting to study in the Kazakh language.

This year also records the highest number of graduates in history – 219,000 students. Accommodating the growing number of students in a country with one of the youngest and fastest-growing populations in the region demands a comprehensive strategy. This academic year marks a significant step forward in this effort. A large number of schoolchildren will begin their educational journey in Comfortable Schools — a project that reflects the government’s commitment to setting new standards not only in Kazakhstan but across Central Asia.

Comfortable schools transform education

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s ambitious Comfortable Schools project was announced in his 2022 state-of-the-nation address. It gradually transformed from a visionary idea into a tangible reality. The project can potentially resolve long-standing issues in the education sector, such as the shortage of student places and three-shift schools.

“Every Kazakhs school student should have decent conditions for learning and comprehensive development. This is what the new national project Comfortable School is aimed at. By 2025, we will create 800,000 student places that meet modern requirements. This will completely solve the problem of emergency and three-shift schools,” Tokayev said in 2022.

In just three years, 369 comfortable schools are planned to be commissioned nationwide. Currently, 208 schools accommodating over 434,000 students are under construction across the country. By Sept. 1, 2024, 20 of these schools, providing space for 57,000 students, are expected to be operational. The remaining schools will be completed by the end of 2024, ensuring that the ambitious targets set by Tokayev are met.

In 2022, Tokayev also emphasized that the construction of new schools should be a top priority for the government and regional administrations. According to him, it should be a place that fosters children’s comprehensive development, eliminating disparities in educational infrastructure between urban and rural areas. He also reiterated that “all illegally obtained funds recovered by the state through trials of corrupt officials should be allocated to the construction of schools.”

The Astana Times reported that several schools in Astana and its suburbs were built using these returned funds.

What does the Comfortable School project entail?

The initiative, led by Samruk-Kazyna Construction in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, is focused on creating a safe, modern, and inclusive learning environment. The main goals are to address the shortage of student places and repair schools in emergency conditions.

The project entails improving not only the material and technical base but also creating a space that promotes the development of children’s creative and intellectual abilities. Each school has advanced STEM laboratories, robotics rooms, and dance halls, ensuring students access various educational and extracurricular activities. Interactive whiteboards and computers in every classroom and recreational and networking areas enhance the learning experience.

These schools are also built with inclusivity in mind. Ramps, elevators, and specially designed facilities ensure that children with special needs can learn alongside their peers in a barrier-free environment.

A significant aspect of the project is to support Kazakhstan’s domestic industry. All furniture and equipment used in these schools are sourced from local manufacturers, contributing to the growth of the national economy. This approach stimulates job creation and the development of local industries, reinforcing the project’s impact beyond the education sector.