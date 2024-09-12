Kazakhstan Clinches 21 Medals on Fourth Day of World Nomad Games

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s national team secured 21 medals on the fourth day of the World Nomad Games, including six gold, seven silver, and eight bronze. The overall medal count now stands at 69, reported the National and Equestrian Sports Center’s press service.

Kazakhstan’s togyzkumalak team claimed two golds in individual events and another gold in the team competition. The men’s team took first place in assyk atu, while the women’s team dominated bes assyk. Azamat Makulbekov triumphed among 16 athletes in the Powerful Nomad competition, winning in the absolute weight category after competing in five tests.

Kazakhstan also confidently defeated Russia 18-2 in the kokpar semi-finals and defeated Türkiye 15-1 in kok-boru. In the finals today, the team faces the Kyrgyz Republic, which brought its own horses.

Kazakhstan has already clinched five individual medals in traditional archery. Team competitions are continuing today at the Argymak Equestrian Sports Complex.

The competitions in tenge ilu and kusbegilik will begin today at the ethno-village. The first game day of the national Kyrgyz game ordo will be held at the Alau Ice Arena, where 56 athletes from seven countries, including eight from Kazakhstan, will compete.

The Alau Ice Arena will also host ashyrtmaly aba gureshi, a form of traditional Turkish wrestling, featuring 74 athletes from 19 countries, including five from Kazakhstan. The Duman Hotel and Sports Complex will also host Ovari, an intellectual game from West Africa, with four Kazakh athletes representing the country.

The World Nomad Games closing ceremony will take place on Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. on the main stage, following various parades, master classes and award ceremonies.