Kazakhstan Prepares Birds of Prey for Fifth World Nomad Games

ASTANA – With less than 20 days before the start of the fifth World Nomad Games, Kazakhstan hosts a training camp for kusbegilik, the art of hunting with birds of prey, from Aug. 12 to 25 in the Akmola Region.

Nine berkutchis (eagle hunters) are training with golden eagles, falcons and hawks in Schuchinsk. The next training camp will take place from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7 in Astana, said Executive Director of the Kazakh Kusbegilik Federation Bazarbek Kuntugan, reported Kazinform on Aug. 22.

According to Kuntugan, berkutchis from Europe, Mongolia and the Kyrgyz Republic are strong competitors. Kazakhstan’s team is preparing three golden eagles, three falcons and three hawks to participate in the upcoming competition in three categories.

“They have been molting all summer, now we are training them and teaching them speed. I will participate in the competition with the golden eagle named Algyr,” said Serikbek Kuntuganuly, a member of the national kusbegilik team.

The kusbegilik competition will be held on Sept. 12-13 on the territory of ethno-village near the Kazanat Hippodrome.