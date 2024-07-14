Tenge Ilu: Traditional Kazakh Equestrian Sport

ASTANA — Born from the battlefield and steeped in tradition, tenge ilu, or ‘picking up coins,’ is a captivating Kazakh equestrian sport. What began as a training exercise for warriors, honing their agility and speed, has evolved into a beloved spectacle at weddings and celebrations, showcasing the timeless skills of Kazakh horsemen.

How tenge ilu is played

The game involves participants divided into two teams. The play area is marked with a starting line, and two shallow pits are dug about 20-30 meters away. Ten stones are placed in each pit. Two competitors from each team line up at the starting line and, on cue, rush to the pits on horses. Reaching the pits, they must grab as many stones as possible without stopping or slowing down. The team that collects the most stones wins the game.

The game challenges and sharpens the riders’ speed, accuracy, and ability to react quickly.

Another variant of the game, often played at weddings, involves a bride’s jewelry. Her jewelry is placed in a small pit. Young men on horseback race toward the pit from a distance, attempting to pick up the jewelry while maintaining their horse’s speed. The one who succeeds in picking up the jewelry is considered the winner and often gifts the jewelry to someone of their choice as a gesture of goodwill.

Modern tenge ilu competitions are held on a 120-meter-long platform with five coins placed at intervals of 10 meters. The coins are placed in small rags and thrown into shallow holes. Riders must pick up the coins without slowing down. Winners are determined by the number of coins collected and the time taken to complete the course.

Institutional support and development

Kazakh athletes have excelled in tenge ilu internationally, notably at the Asian championship in the Almaty Region. This event served as a precursor to the fifth World Nomad Games, scheduled to begin in Astana on Sept. 8. Kazakh competitors, including Galymzhan Izzhanov, Rakhat Kambarov, and Bakhyt Toltai, secured top positions, demonstrating exceptional skill and bringing pride to their country.

The Tenge Ilu Federation of Kazakhstan has been working to promote this traditional sport at both national and international levels. In February, the federation held an extended meeting with regional coaches and athletes in Astana. The meeting focused on reviewing the past year’s achievements and planning for 2024, including organizing the Asian Cup in Shymkent and the Kazakhstan Championship in Kokshetau.

Efforts are also being made to enhance the game’s rules and expand its reach. A significant milestone for the Federation was the establishment of the International Tenge Ilu Federation in June. These initiatives aim to raise the profile of Tenge Ilu globally, ensuring its inclusion in major events like the World Nomad Games and fostering its recognition as a unique and valuable cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.