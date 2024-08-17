From Africa to Kazakhstan: World Nomad Games to Include Ovari Game

ASTANA—The fifth World Nomad Games in Astana will showcase not only sporting events but also intellectual disciplines. This year’s program includes exotic sports such as mas-wrestling, the national sport of Yakutia; Ovari, an intellectual game from West Africa; and Mangala, a strategic game from Türkiye. Kazakh teams will compete in each of these events.

Ovari, an intellectual game from West Africa, was first documented by English explorer Richard Jobson in 1620. According to Ernur Mereshev, the master of sports of international class and a member of the Kazakh Ovari team, the game is similar to the Kazakh national game Togyzkumalak, though there are differences.

“Ovari requires exceptional skills, precision and determination from its players, which makes it a real art on the playing field. This game resembles Togyzkumalak, making it easy for Kazakh players to understand,” said Mereshev.

Mereshev has been playing Ovari for ten years.

“My friend, who participated in international Togyzkumalak tournaments, introduced me to Ovari. He taught me the rules. I started with Togyzkumalak and now actively compete in both games,” he added.

Since then, Mereshev has become the champion and winner of numerous Ovari tournaments, including championships in the Czech Republic, France, the Kyrgyz Republic and Kazakhstan. At the third Asian Championship in 2023, he secured second place and, a year later, won gold at the same championship. Mereshev also competed in the Nomad Games in 2018, where he placed fifth.

According to Mereshev, Ovari remains relatively unknown in Kazakhstan. Although the game has been present in the country for over 15 years, many still consider it exotic.

“Few people in Kazakhstan are familiar with Ovari.There are no training courses or tournaments held in the country. Those interested often use online platforms for training. Tournaments are held online every weekend, with participation from more than 20-30 countries. The strongest players are from African countries, where this game originated,” said Mereshev.

Ovari rules explained

Ovari is a two-player game played on a board with 12 small holes arranged in two rows, each containing six holes. Additionally, there are larger hole vaults where players store their collected stones. The game begins with 48 balls distributed among the small holes. The six holes on each player’s side of the board represent their field, and the six holes opposite belong to their opponent.

The objective of the game is to collect as many balls as possible in the vault. Players take turns moving the balls from their holes, capturing balls from their opponent’s field. The winner is the one who collects the most balls.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.