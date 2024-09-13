Kazakh President, Singaporean Business Discuss Alatau City Project Implementation

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the implementation of the Alatau City project in the Almaty Region during a Sept. 13 meeting with Chairman of Asia Infrastructure Solutions Singapore Wong Heang Fine.

According to Akorda, the sides addressed the development of Alatau City by attracting foreign investment, technology and competencies.

In May, the master plan of Alatau City, developed with the Singapore company Surbana Jurong, was adopted.

The President expressed confidence that Wong Heang Fine’s recommendations as the primary consultant would be followed in the design and development of the new city, which is intended to become an international business hub, noting his extensive expertise in implementing such projects.

Alatau city, in the Ili district of the Almaty Region, became a city of regional significance in January after a decree issued by the President. Kazakhstan is willing to build a new integrated metropolis in the style of Singapore, which can become a leading international business hub that meets world standards.

On Sept. 12, Tokayev met with Glencore CEO Gary Nagle. Glencore (Global Energy Commodities and Resources) is a Swiss multinational commodity trading and mining company.

During the meeting, Tokayev was informed about the results of Glencore’s activities and plans for the coming period. The sides discussed key aspects of the company’s work in the mining, metallurgy and energy sectors in Kazakhstan.

The President emphasized the need for strict compliance with environmental standards and the introduction of innovative technologies in production processes.